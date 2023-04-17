It's been some time since Google last showed off its Pixel Tablet. But now, we are getting new details about the device's processor, RAM, and how it will come with two different internal storage options. The new leak also shares more details about the Charging Speaker Dock accessory, and also how it will be available in four different color choices.

The new leak comes from 9to5Google, with the news outlet sharing that the Pixel Tablet will come powered by a Tensor G2 SoC that will be paired with 8GB RAM. It also states that there will be two storage configurations, but unfortunately, does not go into details about the internal storage option sizes that will be available. Previously, it was reported that the upcoming tablet could arrive with 128GB and 256GB storage options. But this detail remains to be confirmed.

Furthermore, the news outlets reports that each version of the tablet will come with the Charging Speaker Dock. It is unclear at this point if this will be the only dock option available. In the past it was reported that there would be two variants, the only difference between the two being that one had a speaker and the other didn't. The dock will be a critical part of the Pixel Tablet as it will allow it to not only charge, but it will also allow it to convert into a smart display. Since the charging dock will include its own charger that uses a barrel jack, a USB adapter will not be included.

If the reporting from the source is accurate, there will be a physical switch on the device that will disable the camera and microphone. This is going to be a huge plus for those that are concerned about privacy. While the news of four color choices was shared, unfortunately, color options were not made available, with the report only highlighting two previously released colors of the tablet with one being green and the other being a beige color. As far as the materials go, Google has already shared that the tablet will be built using "100 percent recycled aluminum" that will feature a "nano-ceramic" coating. The tablet should feel sturdy, but also smooth and elegant to the touch.

As for when this tablet is going to make its debut, it looks like it could arrive sometime after Google I/O 2023, with the source speculating that it will make a retail appearance sometime in June. Of course, everything stated here is from leaked information, so there is always the chance that something could change.