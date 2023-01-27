Despite previous rumors suggesting that Google had a 'Pro' version of the upcoming Pixel Tablet in the works, a new leak has revealed the company won't be launching a Pixel Tablet Pro anytime soon. The leak clarifies that Google will only launch one variant of the Pixel Tablet, and it will likely be the rumored 'Pro' variant but without the 'Pro' label.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski, who first shared details about the Pixel Tablet Pro last year, has now spotted new evidence suggesting that the rumored 'Pro' variant will actually launch as the regular Pixel Tablet. In a recent string of tweets, Wojciechowski reveals that Google started development on the Pixel Tablet with a device codenamed "tangor," which featured the first-gen Tensor SoC. During the development, the company reportedly scrapped the device in favor of "tangorpro" (the alleged Pixel Tablet Pro) featuring the Tensor G2 chip.

Google reportedly intends to launch the device codenamed "tangorpro" as the Pixel Tablet, and we won't be getting a 'Pro' variant after all. Wojciechowski further adds that an anonymous source has confirmed that the Pixel Tablet will pack 8GB LPDDR5 RAM sourced from Samsung and 256GB of onboard storage from Kioxia. The source also revealed that the tablet will sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a 2560 x 1600 LCD panel.

Lastly, Wojciechowski has obtained additional images of the Pixel Tablet that confirm it will launch with two different charging docks, codenamed "korlan" and "yuzu." The only difference between the two docks is that one will feature a built-in speaker, while the other will only offer charging capabilities.

Featured image via Kuba Wojciechowski