The Pixel Tablet could feature Google’s first-gen Tensor SoC, but it might lack cellular connectivity

Google showcased a host of new products at its I/O developer conference this May. In addition to the new Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro, the company also unveiled the upcoming Pixel 7 series, the long-rumored Pixel Watch, and the Pixel Tablet. However, while it shared all details about the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro, it only gave us a glimpse of the remaining devices. Over the last few months, we’ve learned quite a bit about the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch, but information about the Pixel Tablet remains scarce.

So far, the only confirmed information we have about the Pixel Tablet is that it will hit the market sometime next year. But we have seen some evidence suggesting that it could be the first device to ship with a 64-bit only version of Android 13, and it might feature stylus support and a dual-camera setup. Now, developer Kuba Wojciechowski has spotted some more details while digging through AOSP code.

According to a recent string of tweets from Wojciechowski, the upcoming Pixel Tablet (codenamed Tangor) will not pack any GPS hardware or modem. The tablet will also lack proximity and barometer sensors and won’t offer support for ‘high-fidelity’ sensor processing.

While these details might seem uninteresting, they lend credence to a previous report from 9to5Google about an upcoming Nest Hub. The report claimed that Google was working on a new Nest Hub with a dockable tablet form factor where the screen detaches from the base. Since the new leak suggests that the Pixel Tablet lacks GPS hardware, a modem, a proximity sensor, and a barometer sensor, it could be the screen half of the alleged Nest Hub meant to be used within a household while connected to Wi-Fi. Google might offer the base as a separate accessory or bundle it with the tablet.

Wojciechowski further speculates that the Pixel Tablet could pack Google’s first-gen Tensor SoC (gs101) based on code spotted in the combined software for the Pixel Tablet and a dev board called “Citron,” which Google reportedly used for its development.

Would you buy the Pixel Tablet if it doesn’t offer cellular connectivity? Let us know in the comments section below.