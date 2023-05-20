Google Pixel Tablet Google has re-entered the tablet space after a while, and its all-new Pixel Tablet marks a great start. It features a large 10.95-inch display, the flagship Tensor G2 SoC, two 8MP cameras, and impressive battery life. But the best part is that it comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock that converts it into a handy smart display. Pros Includes speaker dock Chromecast receiver Cons Pricier Fewer native apps $499 at Amazon

Apple iPad 10 $400 $449 Save $49 The iPad 10 introduces a complete chassis overhaul from previous models and offers four bold colors. It packs Apple's custom A14 Bionic chip that provides excellent power to handle all of your needs. It also supports the Apple Pencil 1 for note-taking or expressing your creativity. Pros Cheaper Wider variety of optimized apps Cons No HomeKit Hub support No AirPlay receiving support $400 at Amazon



Buying a new tablet can be confusing. After all, there are plenty of different brands and models out there, each catering to a certain audience with specific budgets and needs. The Pixel Tablet and iPad 10 are two popular options for those seeking an 11-inch tablet with a mid-range price. So which of these two devices is right for you, the great iPad or the new Android tablet? Let's find out!

Pixel Tablet vs iPad 10: Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel Tablet and Apple iPad 10 start at $499 and $449, respectively, and their pricing will increase if you opt for higher-end variants of them. You can order them from their respective manufacturers' stores, in addition to most major U.S. retailers, such as Amazon and Best Buy. Do note, though, that the Pixel Tablet won't be delivered before June 20, as it still isn't officially available in stores. Below you will find a comprehensive table highlighting each tablet's technical specifications.



Google Pixel Tablet Apple iPad 10 Brand Google Apple Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 64GB, 256GB CPU Tensor G2 Apple A14 Bionic Memory 8GB LPDDR5 4GB RAM Operating System Android 13 iPadOS 16 Battery 27Wh 28.6 Wh lithium‑polymer Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP f/2.0, 8MP f/2.0 12 MP f/1.8, 12 MP f/2.4 Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch 2560x1600p 60Hz LCD 10.9-inch LCD, 2360 x 1640 pixels, 60Hz, 500 nits Price $499 $449 (64GB), $599 (256GB) Size 10.2x6.7x0.3in (258x169x8.1mm), 17.4oz (493g) 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches (248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain Silver, Blue, Pink, Yellow

Pixel Tablet vs iPad 10: Design, build, and display

A tablet's most appealing aspect is arguably its display. People typically invest in these devices to take advantage of added-screen real estate. That's why the display, in addition to the build and design, are key points you may want to consider. Starting with the design, both tablets have pretty similar appearances, featuring an aluminum chassis and relatively thick bezels. Though, notably the Pixel Tablet offers three finishes only — Hazel, Rose, and Porcelain — while the iPad 10 goes for four — Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

In terms of build quality, both expectedly aren't IP certified. So while they may survive a minor water splash incident, you should actively avoid subjecting these tablets to liquids. As for portability, the Pixel Tablet weighs 493g, which is slightly heavier than the 477g iPad 10. Though, this shouldn't play a big role in your judgment, as a 16-gram difference likely won't impact your usage whatsoever. Ultimately, many rely on a kickstand, which the official Google Pixel Tablet case has, when using their tablets. So there's a high chance you won't be carrying it for long periods of time anyway. Though keep in mind that while the two tablets have similar dimensions, the iPad 10 (248.6 x 179.5 x 7mm) is slimmer than the Pixel Tablet (258 x 169 x 8.1mm).

Moving on to the display, both offer around 11 inches of LCD when measured diagonally. Notably, though, the 10.95-inch Pixel Tablet has a higher 2560 x 1600p resolution when compared to the 10.9-inch​​​​​​​ iPad 10's 2360 x 1640p. Otherwise, both have 60Hz refresh rates and a maximum brightness of 500 nits.

I personally would advise you not to dwell too much on the aforementioned aspects when picking a tablet. After all, both offer similar builds and displays, and you likely won't be able to tell the difference between the two. That's not to mention that you could always invest in a case if you're not a fan of a particular tablet's color options.

Pixel Tablet vs iPad 10: Performance

Source: Apple

Moving on to a more important angle to observe: the performance. With the two tablets offering similar builds, designs, and display specifications, how each performs arguably matters more. Benchmark scores don't matter as much either in this battle because there are some more practical aspects we will highlight later. But for those who care, Apple's A14 Bionic chip, despite it being two years older, scores higher in single-core, multi-core, and overall tests. Meanwhile, Google's Tensor G2 scores higher in gaming and graphic tests.

These scores don't matter because both tablets perform reliably. Instead, you should consider the operating systems and third-party app support. The Pixel Tablet and iPad 10 run Android 13 and iPadOS 16, respectively. And while the iPad 10 doesn't support Final Cut Pro as some higher-end iPads do, it still offers a wide variety of optimized third-party apps. So you likely will find a better selection to install. That's not to mention that you can use your iPad as a wireless Mac display without installing any apps. So if you're already invested in other Apple products, it may make more sense to get the iPad 10 to take advantage of the tight ecosystem ties. That's not to mention that you won't need to pay again for universal apps you've already bought on iOS.

The Pixel Tablet still shines in its own ways, however. For starters, it comes with a speaker dock, allowing you to turn it into a smart home hub. Meanwhile, Apple dropped HomeKit Hub support with the launch of iPadOS 16. So you won't be able to set up HomeKit Automations if you don't have an Apple TV or HomePod.

Similarly, the Pixel Tablet can act as a Chromecast receiver, allowing you to mirror media from your compatible phone to it. Meanwhile, you can't mirror AirPlay content from your iPhone to your iPad. So those looking for an entertainment or home hub, the Pixel Tablet is definitely the right pick. If you're seeking to utilize the wide variety of optimized third-party productivity apps and Apple Pencil, then the iPad should fit you better. That's assuming you are OS-agnostic and aren't heavily invested in either ecosystem, of course.

Pixel Tablet vs iPad 10: Cameras

When buying a tablet, usually the camera is irrelevant. We typically rely on our smartphones to take shots on the go. Photography isn't generally a strength in the tablet department. In this case, both offer front-facing cameras on the landscape edge, discouraging you from using them in portrait orientation. With the iPad 10, you get a superior 12MP resolution and inferior f/2.4 aperture when compared to the Pixel Tablet's 8MP and f/2.0. Meanwhile, the rear camera on the iPad 10 dominates in both the resolution and aperture fields. You get 12MP and f/1.8 with Apple's tablet, while Google offers 8MP and f/2.0. This round shouldn't really matter, though, as both tablets will handle your video calls and casual shots just fine. Neither has a Pro camera system, and they weren't designed for professional photo shoots.

Pixel Tablet vs iPad 10: Battery and charging

With many people using their tablets exclusively at home, battery life may not matter as much as performance. Despite that, some users depend on these devices on the go, and the battery department is an angle we should look into. Google claims that its tablet can last up to 12 hours when streaming video, while Apple's iPad offers up to 10. Both tablets charge through a USB Type-C port, and seemingly neither company mentions the charging speed of these tablets. So you can expect the Google Pixel Tablet to last you slightly longer on a single charge. If you're always next to a power source when using your tablet, then you may not want to focus on this aspect as much.

Pixel Tablet vs iPad 10: Which one is right for you?

The iPad 10 wins the overall battle because it offers a superior tablet experience in general. Those looking for a reliable tablet for productivity and consuming digital goods will find a wide selection of compatible apps. That's not to mention that it costs $50 less than the Pixel Tablet. Though, keep in mind that the base model only offers 64GB of storage, which may not be enough if you don't actively rely on cloud storage services.

If you're not invested in Apple's ecosystem and are looking for a smart home hub, then the Pixel Tablet is an excellent alternative. While the overall experience may be inferior, it actually performs better as an entertainment center and home hub. That's not to mention that your purchase includes the speaker dock.