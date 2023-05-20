Google Pixel Tablet Best for Google users Google’s first Pixel Tablet does dual-duty as a smart display thanks to a speaker dock that charges the tablet. It’s powered by the Tensor G2 chipset and has a 27WHr battery for plenty of screen-on time away from the dock.

If you’ve been thinking about buying an Android tablet, know that there are more options on the market. Google has returned to making devices with the Pixel Tablet. It’s a premium Android tablet with a unique selling point – an included dock that keeps it charged up while acting like a smart display. The premium Android tablet market has been on lock by Samsung for years now, so what better device to compare the first Pixel Tablet to than the Galaxy Tab S8? The class leader has its own unique selling point, the S Pen, a multifunction stylus for productivity use. Let’s see which Android slate does it better.

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Price, specs & availability

The Pixel Tablet was introduced officially at the Google I/O 2023 keynote. The tablet costs $499 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and also comes in a model with 256GB of storage for $100 more. Both models include the Charging Speaker Dock, which is a refreshing change from being upcharged for accessories. It is currently available to preorder, with a release date of June 20. It is available in three colors, Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose. While there aren’t many deals on the Pixel Tablet yet, some retailers like Best Buy are offering additional software to sweeten the deal.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 was released at the start of 2022 alongside the flagship Galaxy S22 range. It comes in silver, graphite, and rose gold, starting from $700. It has two configurations, 8GB + 128GB or 12GB + 256GB. The S Pen is included in that price. Retailers often have deals on the Tab S8, as it has been out for some time now.



Google Pixel Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Brand Google Samsung Storage 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 128GB, 256GB (Expandable up to 1TB) CPU Tensor G2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Memory 8GB LPDDR5 8GB, 12GB Operating System Android 13 One UI 5 based on Android 12 Battery 27Wh 8000mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB-C Camera (Rear, Front) 8MP f/2.0, 8MP f/2.0 13MP + 6MP ultrawide, 12MP selfie Display (Size, Resolution) 10.95-inch 2560x1600p 60Hz LCD 11-inch LCD, 2560x1600, 120Hz Price $499 $630 Size 10.2x6.7x0.3in (258x169x8.1mm), 17.4oz (493g) 9.99 x 6.51 x 0.25 inches Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB Wi-Fi, Cellular, Bluetooth Colors Hazel, Rose, Porcelain Graphite, Silver, Pink Gold

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Design

The Pixel Tablet.

Both premium Android tablets are built from aluminum chassis with rounded corners and stylish finishes. They also prominently display their respective brand logos on the back and feel in keeping with other mobile devices from their manufacturers. If you already like Google’s Pixel design language or the one Samsung uses on its Galaxy S phones, you’ll probably like these tablets.

The thing about the design language used on the Pixel Tablet is that it’s a few generations old. The aluminum casing has a unique nano-ceramic coating, which gives it a soft-touch matte look and feel, a design feature Google last used on the Pixel 5. The coating comes in three colors: Hazel, Porcelain, and Rose. The design is finished off by the single camera at the top right and the strip of pogo pins underneath the G logo. The power button has an integrated fingerprint sensor, and it packs quad speakers and three microphones with noise reduction.

Those pogo pins are used for the main selling point of the Pixel Tablet, the charging speaker dock. The design and finish of the dock fit right at home with the Google Home speaker line, and it’s color-matched to the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is slightly more squared off on the edges, with a black strip running along the top of the back that houses the dual-camera system and a magnetic charging dock for the S Pen. It comes in Graphite, Silver, and Pink Gold, in pastel anodized aluminum. That matte surface will be nice to hold, an important consideration if you plan to use the included S Pen often. The Tab S8 also has quad speakers tuned by AKG and three microphones with noise-reduction technology.

The weight and overall dimensions of both tablets are similar. They are just over a pound in weight and are close to 10 inches in length. That makes them easy to carry and hold.

If you wish Google hadn’t gone with the camera bar design on the Pixel 6, you’ll like the Pixel Tablet. You might like it anyway, as it comes in pleasing pastel colors and adds additional utility with the speaker charging dock. If you like using a stylus with your tablet, Samsung does have the edge, as the S Pen is one of the best around.

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Display

One of the primary considerations when buying a new tablet is the screen. It needs to be color accurate, responsive to touch (and a stylus if using), and be of sufficient resolution that everything looks crisp and focused.

The Pixel Tablet has a 10.95-inch LCD panel with 2560x1600 resolution and 276ppi density. It uses a 16:10 aspect ratio to have more vertical space when in landscape orientation, where it will probably be most, as that’s how it sits when attached to the speaker charging dock. It only has a 60Hz refresh rate, so it might feel slower in use than devices with faster screens.

The screen has thick bezels around it, which are white on the Porcelain and Rose colors and black on the Hazel casing. I can only think this was a deliberate choice to make it look more like a picture frame on the dock. Most recent tablets have much thinner bezels, with the iPad being the main exception. There is a hidden bonus to large bezels, though, in that accidental touches will be avoided as there is more surface to grab onto.

Sound quality should be good from the quad-speaker system in the tablet, and the dock has a 43.5mm full-range speaker, which should perform similarly to the slightly smaller speaker of the Nest Mini.

Compared to the Pixel Tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 has almost identical specifications for its display. It features an 11-inch LCD panel with a 2560x1600 resolution and the same 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has a few differences, with the most noticeable being the slim bezels that are barely there. That makes it feel slightly larger, with Samsung’s signature edge-to-edge design, and it is responsive when using the included S Pen. The S Pen can be used without charging; it only needs the power to use the Bluetooth air features. The other difference is that the screen on the Tab S8 has a 120Hz refresh rate, making it snappier and feel more responsive when drawing or scrolling.

Both of these tablets will be great for watching Netflix or YouTube, but the Pixel Tablet’s dock gives it an edge if you like to watch while cooking in the kitchen. The Galaxy Tab S8 will be better for creative pursuits, as the included S Pen has a natural writing feel. The Pixel Tablet does support USI 2.0 stylus pens, even if Google hasn't created a dedicated first-party accessory yet.

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Performance and battery

We saw no end of leaks of the specifications of the Pixel Tablet in the months leading up to its reveal. That included the likelihood that the Tensor 2 SoC from the flagship Pixel 7 lineup would power the new tablet. The unveiling confirmed that and let us know that it uses the Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. This is a flagship level of internals for significantly less money than the Pixel 7 that it’s borrowed from. Expect it to fly through any task you can throw at it. It also has Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and UWB for connectivity. No 5G or LTE, but then it's not designed to be used outside the home.

Google stuffed a 27Wh battery into the device, which is enough for 12 hours of video streaming. It can charge at 15W via the USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port or at the same speed from the Charging Speaker Dock when magnetically attached to the Pogo pins. The large battery and dock combo means you’ll never worry about battery life as long as you dock it occasionally.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which was released in early 2022. Benchmarks show that this processor is slightly faster than the Tensor G2 used in Google’s tablet, but the benchmarks don’t consider the TPU that powers the Pixel-exclusive features with on-device AI. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Tab S8 is the one to get if you use your tablet for gaming, as you’ll notice the additional core speeds.

Samsung makes two versions of the Tab S8 – a base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and an upgraded model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also has a slot for a microSD card, which supports up to 1TB of removable storage. The Pixel Tablet is limited to internal storage space.

The battery in the Tab S8 is 8,000mAh, and Samsung put 45W USB-C charging into the tablet, so it should take 80 minutes or so to charge fully. That is, if you have a 45W or above charger to hand, as it is not included in the box. That's enough battery capacity for all-day usage if you use it heavily or for several days if you only use it for a couple of hours a day.

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Software

Google’s tablet comes loaded with Android 13, with the full range of Pixel-exclusive tweaks and features. Some of our favorites include Smart Selection, which automatically highlights text and images on the recent app's screen for easy interaction. The Tensor cores put work in on AI-powered features like live transcription in the Recorder app, and the bevy of photo editing tools like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur are almost professional level without needing the expertise to use.

It also has a Home Mode that turns the tablet into a smart display when it is docked. This includes options for using it as a smart picture frame, a security camera hub, using Google Assistant functions, and controlling smart home devices. It is also the first tablet to have Chromecast built-in so that you can cast music or videos to it from your smartphone.

The Pixel Tablet has a promise of at least five years of security updates. The company hasn’t said how many platform updates the tablet will receive, but if it follows the Pixel phones, it will get three generations of OS updates. That’s a long time before your expensive tablet becomes obsolete. Android apps have a good record of supporting older versions, which is also true for the Galaxy Tab S8.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 runs Android 12 straight out of the box, with One UI 4.1. It can be immediately updated to Android 13 with One UI 5.1, and Samsung has promised four years of major Android updates and five years of security updates. That means three more platform updates and four years of security updates are ahead. Neither of these tablets runs the risk of having their software obsolete at any time soon.

Multitasking features like Multi-Active Window, which lets you use apps simultaneously, and Samsung Notes make the Tab S8 a productivity powerhouse. That’s extended by DeX, Samsung’s docking mode that turns the tablet into a mini-laptop when connected to a keyboard and mouse. For a more traditional desktop experience, it can also be connected to an external display, preferably one with USB-C alt mode, so it can transfer data, charge, and show the desktop from one cable.

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Cameras

Google has built the Pixel range up around the magic of its computational photography, so we expect the cameras on the Pixel Tablet to be a step ahead of the usual fare. That’s possibly not saying much, as we don’t think anyone buys a tablet based on the camera quality, but it is nice to know that the same Tensor G2 that powers the camera smarts on Pixel smartphones is also powering the tablet.

Both the front and back cameras sport an 8MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. This ¼-inch sensor with an 84-degree field of view gives a 1080p image for photos or videos that record up to 30FPS. It has a new feature for Google Meet, where the tablet can generate a 360-degree virtual background so that it can adjust if you move around while on a video call.

The Galaxy Tab S8 has a dual-camera arrangement on the back, with a 13MP (wide) and 6MP (ultrawide) sensor. The front selfie camera is a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and is in the center of one of the longer sides, so it is designed to be used in landscape orientation for video calls. It can take photos and record video at 4K from the rear cameras, with recording at either 30FPS or 60FPS. That’s enough for scanning documents, taking quick snaps, or dealing with video meetings; all you need from a tablet.

Pixel Tablet vs Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Which Android tablet is best for you?

While the Pixel Tablet is shaping up to be one of the best Android tablets, it doesn't have any reviews yet. With that proviso, I recommend the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 as the best premium Android tablet for most users. It has plenty of power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a snappier screen, and includes the versatile S Pen. It can also replace your laptop or desktop, thanks to DeX, and has expandable storage if you like to have on-device media files.

That's not to say that the Google Pixel Tablet couldn't be the best option for some users once it releases on June 20. If you have a Google Home full of smart devices or like the idea of the speaker charging dock, the Pixel Tablet will help you control your home. The larger speaker in the dock will be great for binge-watching Netflix or for following along with YouTube cooking tutorials.