Google just rolled out the third beta build of Android 13 QPR2 to the Pixel lineup. Although the update only brings a series of bug fixes on the surface, code sleuths have managed to find a couple of upcoming changes not listed in the official changelog. Earlier today, we got our first look at Android 13's upcoming lockscreen shortcuts feature. In this post, we'll take a look at the in-development UI refresh for the Wallpaper & style app on Pixel devices.

Currently, the Wallpaper & style app on Pixel phones shows a cropped preview when you set up a new homescreen or lockscreen wallpaper. If you wish to see a fullscreen preview, you have to tap on the double-arrow icon at the bottom to expand the wallpaper. In Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3, Google is testing an updated UI that gets rid of the double-arrow button and shows a fullscreen wallpaper preview by default.

As shown in the attached screenshots (via Mishaal Rahman on Twitter), the updated fullscreen preview includes two buttons at the bottom to set the wallpaper for the homescreen or lockscreen, along with a button in the top-right corner to set the wallpaper for both. In addition to the preview UI, Google is also tweaking the Wallpaper & style homescreen to give independent controls for homescreen and lockscreen customizations.

All customization options are listed on the same screen in the current release, but the updated UI shows two buttons at the top to separate homescreen and lockscreen customizations. The homescreen tab includes the dark mode toggle, color style options, and themed icons toggle. On the other hand, the lockscreen tab will likely house the upcoming shortcuts and custom clock options.

What do you think of the updated Wallpaper & style app UI? Let us know in the comments below.

Source: Mishaal Rahman on Twitter