Google releases new set of Pixel wallpapers for Black History Month

Black History Month is observed every year in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and a few other countries (and in many more regions without official recognition), and in the United States and Canada, it’s the month of February. Google added new wallpapers inspired by Black History Month to its Pixel devices in February of last year, and now that it’s February again, new designs marking the occasion have arrived on Pixel devices.

The new wallpapers (via 9to5Google) are now available on Pixel devices with the February 2022 security patch. The Made by Google Twitter account posted on Monday, “Join us in celebrating #BHM! This year, we’re featuring the work of @4ur3liad, an illustrator, animator, and muralist who depicts the joy, pride, and empowerment of Afro-descendants. Find them on Pixel 3 and newer in Settings within Wallpaper & style.”

There are three wallpapers in total, all designed by Aurélia Durand. The new designs are just the latest addition to the ever-growing collection of wallpapers on Pixel devices, which includes a mix of art, satellite photography, and designs inspired by other holidays. Google previously released wallpapers for International Women’s Day, Earth Day, Pride Month, International Friendship Day, and others.

Black History Month has been officially celebrated every February in the United States since 1976, but originally started as a week-long observance in the second week of February. The original timeline coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln (February 12), the 16th President of the United States who presided over the U.S. Civil War, and Frederick Douglass (February 20), an abolitionist leader in the 18th century. Canada later officially recognized Black History Month, which occurs yearly during the same month of February as the United States. The United Kingdom’s version occurs in October, and various cities and regional governments in other countries have other variations of Black History Month.