Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 The Google Pixel Watch 2 enters the flagship smartwatch world with improved health and activity tracking, along with improved battery life compared to its predecessor. The new watch also sees new straps that are more comfortable and breathable to wear. $300 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the best smartwatches of 2023. The watch offers a sleek design and delivers a seamless, robust, and connected experience that allows users to keep their phones in their pockets. With that said, the watch is now $50 off, bringing the price down to its lowest yet. So if you've been thinking about buying a new wearable, the Pixel Watch 2 is going to be a great option.

What's great about the Pixel Watch 2?

The Pixel Watch 2 delivers when it comes to design, offering a look that's both sleek, compact, and sophisticated. The watch features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that's housed in a light and durable aluminum case that measures at 41mm. You get all-day battery life thanks to the watch's 306mAh battery and charging speeds that will have you topped up in no time if you're on the go.

The watch is running Google's latest Wear OS 4, which provides access to some of the most popular wearable apps. And things run smooth thanks to the powerful but efficient Qualcomm 5100 processor that's paired with 2GB RAM. In addition, you get 32GB of internal storage, which is great for apps, storing music and more. Of course, you also get a variety of different sensors that are great for tracking health, wellness, and physical activities.

When it comes to interacting with the watch, you get a touchscreen and also a digital crown that makes it easier to scroll through settings. There's also a built-in microphone and speaker if you're looking to take calls on the watch. Overall, this watch is a great option if you're looking to buy something to pair with your Android smartphone. Best of all, it's now $50 off for a limited time and can be picked up in three different colors.