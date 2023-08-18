Key Takeaways The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to address the shortcomings of its predecessor, with the inclusion of Qualcomm's SW5100 processor

The watch will also come with 2GB RAM and will be running Wear OS 4

The release of the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to be in the next few months, alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

As we close out summer, anticipations run high for the Pixel Watch 2, set to arrive sometime in the last quarter of the year. While the Pixel Watch was a great device, it had its shortcomings, like not offering great value and having lackluster battery life. But its successor could really turn things around, and despite hearing nothing officially from the folks at Google, over the past few months, we've been getting a steady stream of information, revealing its specifications and other details, which, if all comes true, could make it this year's best smartwatch. Now, the Pixel Watch 2 has been spotted on a Google Play Console listing, providing credence to the specifications leaked earlier this month.

The listing was spotted by the folks over at 9to5Google, with nearly every detail of the Pixel Watch 2 being revealed. Perhaps the most important component of this year's watch will be its improved processor. According to the listing, the Pixel Watch 2 will utilize Qualcomm's SW5100 processor, which should be leaps ahead of the older Exynos SoC found in the current Pixel Watch. The upcoming smartwatch will also make use of 2GB RAM and as pretty much expected, will be running Wear OS 4.

As far as screen size, this isn't available in the listing, but the screen resolution of the new watch will come in at 384×384 with 320ppi. While things are looking good, there's already tough competition with the recent release of Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic which already sits at the top as one of the best smartwatches of 2023. Luckily, we probably won't have to wait long for the release of the Pixel Watch 2, which should arrive alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in the next few months.