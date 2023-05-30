Google's next Pixel Watch is allegedly on the horizon, set to arrive alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Now, it looks like more news about the watch is rising to the surface, with reports that it will arrive with a Qualcomm W5 processor, improved battery life, and new sensors for health tracking. As far as when it could arrive, reports suggest that it will debut in October, which is when Google's main Pixel devices have traditionally launched in the past.

The news comes from the folks at 9to5Google, with the news outlet sharing that its heard from its sources that the next Pixel Watch will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 SoC. If that chipset sounds familiar, back in July 2022, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset for wearables, and we've only seen it recently arrive in a retail product, with the launch of the TicWatch Pro 5.

Of course, increased performance is just one part of the puzzle, as the report also shares that the next Pixel Watch will feature improved battery life. This was a huge problem for the Pixel Watch, with many reviews, including our own, talking about its terrible battery life. While the battery won't reportedly be that much larger than the current model, it looks like internally, the successor is achieving up to a day of battery life with the AOD on.

While the new chipset might be responsible, Google has no doubt also optimized its software with Wear OS 4. In addition to all of the above, it looks like the new watch could borrow some tech from Fitbit, with the news outlet stating it could make use of a "continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor for all-day stress management and tracking, as well as a skin temperature sensor." While the "Pixel Watch 2" moniker hasn't been locked in yet, there's a good chance we're going to see that name when it makes its debut later this year.