Smartwatches and fitness trackers continue to improve, so deciding which one to buy can be tricky. When it comes to the Google Pixel Watch 2 vs the Fitbit Charge 6, the competition seriously begins to heat up. While this is Google's second attempt at the Pixel Watch, it represents a marked improvement over its predecessor. Meanwhile, the Charge 6, while not exactly a fully-fledged smartwatch, still represents another iteration in a long line of trackers from Fitbit that have come to resemble and function more like smartwatches each time. Which one wins? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

You can get a Pixel Watch 2 for $350 for the Wi-Fi-only version and $400 for the mobile network-equipped model. It only comes in one size, 41mm, but you can choose from three colors: Polished Silver, Black Aluminum, and Champagne Gold. You can buy it directly from Google, retailers like Best Buy, and mobile providers.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is $160. It comes in one version, and to harness all of its features, you will need a smartphone nearby to sync it via Bluetooth. Color options include Obsidian/Black Aluminum, Porcelain/Silver Aluminum, and Coral/Champagne Gold Aluminum. You can snag it directly from Fitbit or third-party retailers.

Google Pixel Watch 2 Fitbit Charge 6 Case Material Aluminum case with active sports band Aluminum case with silicone band Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Obsidian / Black Aluminum, Porcelain / Silver Aluminum, Coral / Champagne Gold Aluminum Display 1.2-inch AMOLED display 1.04-inch OLED Battery Up to 24 hours Up to 7 days Connectivity NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz, LTE Bluetooth, NFC Durability 5ATM, IP68 50 m immersion, -10 °C to 45 °C temperature, 8,534 m altitude Health sensors Multi-path optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, Gyroscope, Skin temperature sensor, Electrical sensor to measure skin conductance (cEDA) for body response tracking, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring Optical heart rate monitor, 3-axis accelerometer, Built-in GPS + GLONASS, Red and infrared sensors for oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, Device temperature sensor (skin temperature variation available in the Fitbit app), Vibration motor, Ambient light sensor, Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG app & EDA Scan app Dimensions 41 x 41 x 12.3 mm 38.61 x 18.5 x 11.7 mm Weight 31g (without band) 15g (without band) Mobile payments Google Wallet Google Wallet Workout detection Yes Yes

Design and display

The Google Pixel Watch 2 represents a break from other smartwatches around these days. It looks more like a traditional wristwatch, which is apparent given the dedicated, prominent side dial. As mentioned, it has a 41mm screen. It comes in around 31g without its band and has an aluminum frame. That is nice and light, but 41mm is a bit smaller than other smartwatches from Samsung or Huawei. On the back of the watch, you'll find sensors that measure heart rate, skin temperature, and more. Google offers rubberized bands, but you can swap out the default options for a custom band if you wish.

We did notice that if you really stare at the screen, you can see individual pixels, but that's not a dealbreaker because, unlike a smartphone, you likely won't be looking at the screen for long durations. We found wearing it all day to be comfortable and free of chafing. Meanwhile, the two external buttons clicked smoothly, and the dial rotated easily and offered just the right amount of tactical feedback. This is a solidly built watch, and it feels like you'd expect, given the more premium price tag.

The Fitbit Charge 6 has a 1.04-inch (26.4mm) rectangular screen, which means it's overall much smaller than the Pixel Watch 2. Fitbit has kept the same basic form for its lineup, so there aren't too many surprises here. Unlike its predecessor, you get a side button again, which is a welcome return to form. You get two band sizes in the box so you can get a secure fit. It's easy to use, and the reintroduced side button makes it simple to perform various functions, like getting back to the home screen or taking a quick peek at your stats, while the touchscreen is responsive and quick.

Furthermore, that smaller screen is not all bad, though. If you're a fitness buff concerned with it weighing you down, don't be. Its smaller size and 15g weight means you'll hardly notice it. It is also incredibly robust, and it's water-resistant up to 50 meters (164 feet) deep. For comparison, the Pixel Watch 2 can only withstand immersion to 1.5 meters (4.92 feet). If you like to work out in extreme conditions or explore the outdoors, consider the Fitbit Charge 6.

Software and performance

Inside the Pixel Watch 2, you will find the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5, and it runs Wear OS 4. Compared to its first iteration, the watch functions smoothly and is much more efficient with battery usage, but GPS navigation did get sluggish at times. To use the watch to its full capabilities, you must install two apps on a synced Android phone: the Google Watch app and Fitbit. It was a bit annoying in our experience having to do this instead of the seamless experience you get with something like an Apple Watch. It also lets you use mobile payments with a simple tap when you set up Google Wallet, which is quite useful when you're busy with your hands full at a supermarket, for example.

We also found the Fitbit app to be slow at times to use. Syncing is frustrating, too, so the experience is lackluster. But after finishing all of this setup, we found using the watch was pretty good. You can customize the look and feel of the watch's interface, run apps, and send and receive texts. Overall, it works well, and we found no show-stopping faults.

One thing the Pixel Watch 2 can do that the Fitbit Charge 6 cannot is Safety Check. This feature works by letting you choose an activity you're doing, such as walking home or attending a party, and setting a duration. If you don't respond to notifications from Safety Check after the duration ends, your Pixel Watch 2 will automatically contact your emergency contacts with your location information. It can also detect car crashes and falls and contact emergency services automatically while sharing your location with them.

The Fitbit Charge 6, as mentioned, is not a fully-fledged smartwatch, but it also requires a synced Android phone to function fully. But the big news about the Charge 6 is that it can now run some Google apps, including Maps, Wallet, and YouTube Music. You're now required to use a Google account with the Fitbit app. Google owns Fitbit, after all, so that makes sense. Because it syncs with your phone, you can also use it to find your device if you misplace it, as long as it is within range of the Charge 6.

You access these apps by swiping on the clock face. Maps requires your phone to start navigation; the instructions appear on your Fitbit Charge 6. The Charge 6 can use mobile payments via Google Wallet, much like the Pixel Watch 2, which is a welcome feature. Using the Google apps on the Charge 6 is a smooth experience. You get notifications on your wrist like many smartwatches can do, and that is handy. Plus, there are even a few quick reply options.

On the whole, for a non-smartwatch fitness tracker, it functions quite well. Still, you don't get the wealth of customizations a full OS would give you, and the number of watch faces is limited.

Health and fitness features

One of the significant reasons to buy a smartwatch or fitness tracker is to keep tabs on your fitness; both of these devices can do that. Still, there are some important differences. The Pixel Watch 2 does a great job in our experience, and it uses the Fitbit app to do so. It counted steps accurately and even asked us if we wanted to track a workout if it noticed we were moving around a lot. With its sensors, it can keep tabs on your heart rate, skin temperature, and other bodily indicators. You only get limited information on the device itself, however. Full specs are available through the Fitbit app on a smartphone. In the end, this is a smartwatch first and a fitness tracker second.

The Fitbit Charge 6 definitely shows that Fitbit knows how to build fitness trackers, and we liked its predecessor enough to crown it the best fitness tracker. It has over 40 exercise modes built-in and can track running, biking, distance, steps, and more. Not only can the tracker quickly start recording with just a few taps, but it also does a great job detecting movement independently. You don't get as much information from automatic tracking, including omitting GPS data. But overall, it does a good job of sensing movement and responding accordingly, and it can monitor your heart rate, skin temperature, breathing, and more.

There is, however, a rather large stumbling block here. To get the full fitness tracking suite, you must sign up for Fitbit Premium. That is where customized workouts, sleep tracking, and other many in-depth stats reside. You get six months out of the box, but any longer than that will be $10 per month.

On paper, the Fitbit Charge 6 wins here, but remember that you have to pay a subscription for its more premium features. And the Pixel Watch 2 does a solid job in its own right.

Battery life

Google's first Pixel Watch had awful battery life, but thankfully, the Pixel Watch 2 fixes this and can now last up to 24 hours on a single charge. It's not compatible with the old charger, but it also charges faster, taking around 73 minutes to top up fully.

But fitness trackers still win in the battery life department, and the Charge 6 is no exception. It can run for up to seven days on a single charge. That handily defeats the Pixel Watch 2.

Which is right for you?

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is better for most people. It runs more apps — including Google's apps and third-party programs — offers decent battery life, and you can even pay extra for a mobile connection. It does a solid job tracking many fitness activities, too.

Source: Google Google Pixel Watch 2 Best for most people The Pixel Watch 2 tracks activities well and can run both Google and third-party apps smoothly. With its decent battery life and comfortable strap, it makes sense for most people to choose it.

But for hardcore fitness fans, the Charge 6 is still a great choice. It's also much cheaper, which is nice regardless. When paired with a smartphone, you get a solid fitness tracker experience that further blurs the line between it and a smartwatch.