Google Pixel Watch $200 $350 Save $150 The Google Pixel Watch is one of the most stylish and sleekest Android watches around. And since it's made by Google, it's about as official an Android watch as you're going to get. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

The Pixel Watch was one of the best smartwatches available when it was first released in 2022. While it's been out for a little while, it still manages to be one of the sleekest Wear OS watches available. Perhaps even better is that it's packed with lots of great features, making it a perfect smartwatch for a first-timer.

With that said, the Google Pixel Watch is now currently on sale, knocking the price of the device down to its lowest ever, coming in at just $199.99. It can be purchased from Best Buy and Amazon, which means you'll be able to take advantage of expedited shipping times, extended return policies, and great financing offers.

What's great about the Google Pixel Watch?

Well, as mentioned before, this is a fantastic looking smartwatch that offers a unique looks thanks to its domed glass and minimal exterior. Of course, even with a design this good, you're still getting premium materials here like a stainless steel case and durability is going to be pretty good thanks to the display being protected using Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

As far as internal specifications go, the watch is powered by an Exynos 9110 processor, 2GB RAM, and has 32GB of internal storage. Since this is a Google product, you can be sure that it'll be updated to the latest version of Wear OS, packed with new and exciting features. Of course, you'll also get excellent health and activity tracking features, along with sensors to track sleep and stress.

In the end, this is a smartwatch that looks good and offers a lot of great features. If you're someone that's in the market for a new wearable or just want to try one for the first time, this is a great deal. Just be sure to pick it up soon, because this promotion won't last long.