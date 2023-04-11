A new update has finally arrived for the Google Pixel Watch, just a day after the release of the April 2023 Android security update. While it's coming in a little later than usual, that's not too big of an issue, as any update is better than not having an update at all. With that said, unfortunately, we're not getting any new features this go around, but you can still keep things tidy and secure by downloading the latest update over-the-air.

The update is available for all Pixel Watch devices running on Wear OS 3.5, and while the software update will launch today, the update will roll out over the next week, with timing being dependent on what model you're using and your wireless carrier. As far as software versions, there's only one, with the update coming in as RWDA.230114.010.G2. As far as what's included, you're going to be getting all the latest security updates. Of course, there are a lot of security vulnerabilities that were patched, so you can check them all out in the Android Security Bulletin for April.

The March 2023 update for the Pixel Watch was a bit more substantial, with Google announcing the arrival of Fall Detection. In addition, a new feature was introduced that would finally allow users to check the time with the push of the crown button regardless if the watch was in powered down state or low on energy. Furthermore, a new enhancement to the AOD was implemented, along with a way to enable and disable battery saver mode in QSS. If all of that wasn't enough there were also improvements to the touchscreen's sensitivity, along with improved visual options in the accessibility settings. When the update is available, you'll receive a notification alert on your watch so keep an eye out.

