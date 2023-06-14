It looks like the Pixel Watch is getting a nice update that brings the At a Glance feature from Pixel phones in the form of a complication. This update is separate from the Feature Drop for June that was released recently and looks to be a server-side update that was pushed to the device over the past few days. While it doesn't offer a ton of information at a glance for now, it's more than there was before, and there's always room for improvement in the future.

The feature was discovered by the folks at 9to5Google, who have been tracking the feature and discovered last month by digging through an APK release. For the time being, it looks like At a Glance will only be available with the Utility watch face using a rectangular complication slot with layouts Modular II and Modular III. The complication is powered by Google Assistant, and because of this, when you first set up the feature, it will ask permission so that the Assistant can gain access to necessary data.

Source: 9to5Google

For now, the complication can show the day, date, weather conditions, and temperatures. Furthermore, the complication can also show upcoming events, including a release window, delivering a countdown, and showing how much time is left before the event. For the most part, this is a pretty good update, especially from one complication. But of course, there's so much more that could be added to make it even better.

As mentioned before, Google did also recently launch a new Feature Drop, bringing more features to the Pixel Watch, like being able to track blood oxygen levels (SpO2) while sleeping and also a new alert system that will let users know when their heart rate is too high or too low. Furthermore, users can take breaks during specific workouts, with the watch automatically pausing and resuming tracking features. You can now download the Feature Drop update, and keep a lookout for the At a Glance feature.