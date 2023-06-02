Multiple Pixel Watch users are reporting that the device's backplate is coming off for no apparent reason. One of the first people to have reported about the issue was Redditor u/milkkomson, who posted about their experience more than two months ago. According to them, the backplate of their Pixel Watch simply came off one fine day, even though they never took it to the swimming pool or the shower. Another Redditor, u/MelonHeadSeb, also reported the exact same problem at around the same time.

Since then, the cases have only increased, with many other Pixel watch users also apparently reporting the same issue (h/t: AndroidPolice). That includes u/miggiemachine, who claimed that the backplate came off while trying to wipe the watch clean. Another Redditor, u/ashmee, said that the backplate fell off once they took the watch off the charger. Earlier this week, u/sonnywithoutachance also claimed that the back of their Pixel Watch came off when they tried to remove it from the charger.

The issue doesn't seem to be widespread enough to set the alarm bells ringing for all Pixel Watch owners, but it certainly raises a few uncomfortable questions about the device's build quality and its long-term durability. Thankfully, Google seems to be replacing the affected units free of cost for most users. Some, however, say that contacting Google support hasn't helped them, as the company is either asking for $300 to file a warranty claim or denying their replacement claim altogether.

The reason for the backplate spontaneously detaching itself from the rest of the watch is not immediately clear, but online speculations suggest that it could be due to an insufficient amount of glue. There are also suggestions that the glue could be dissolving when exposed to moisture of any sort, including water, cleaning fluids, or excessive sweat. Either way, Google is yet to acknowledge the issue publicly, so it remains to be seen when that happens and what the official policy will be for all affected users.