A safety feature Google has promised for its first smartwatch may be nearing a proper launch this time.

Google looks just about ready to roll out its much-awaited Fall Detection safety feature on the Pixel Watch as spotted in a deep dive by 9to5Google. The Pixel Watch app recently updated to version 1.1 and apparently holds some useful information on how the emergency feature will work. Through the app, it's explained that Fall Detection will operate on a three-step process beginning with detecting your fall.

The APK dive detailed that, after thirty seconds, your Pixel Watch will "vibrate, sound an alarm, and check if you need help." If there is no response, your watch will then attempt to contact emergency services. Lastly, if you are unable to speak, your watch will play a message automatically to the 911 operator which will request emergency services and provide your location.

9to5's dive into the Pixel Watch app's code unearthed the message that would play in the event of a hard fall: "You are being contacted by an automated emergency voice service on behalf of a caller. The caller’s watch detected a possible fall, and they were unresponsive. Please send help. Their location is 12.039578 degrees latitude, -121.947872 degrees longitude. This message will repeat 3 times."

Do keep in mind that the Pixel Watch cannot detect all falls as Google has previously made aware in the specifications for this safety feature. Additionally, the device is able to detect falls of up to 32 g-forces. It also appears that the first few countries to receive the Fall Detection during its full release will be Australia, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.

There was a slight glimpse of the Fall Detection feature early on in January which had some users seeing the new feature after the watch's update. The option was tucked away inside the "Safety and Emergency" settings of the Pixel Watch. Tapping on it sent a few early lookers over to enable it and a quick introduction about the feature.

It was stated during the launch of the Pixel Watch that this emergency feature would roll out during the winter. With Winter coming to a close in the next couple of months, Google should hopefully be nearing its proper release with it becoming more highlighted in the latest Pixel Watch app update.

Source: 9to5Google