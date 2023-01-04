Although Google talked about Fall Detection on the Pixel Watch during the Made by Google launch event last year, the feature was not available on the smartwatch at launch. Google said that it would reach users "this winter," and it now appears to be rolling out to some users.

A 9to5Google reader recently spotted the feature after resetting their Pixel Watch. The smartwatch reportedly prompted the user to set up Fall Detection, even though the watch was still on the firmware update that rolled out last month (version RWD9.220429.070). This leads us to believe that Google could be rolling it out to some users via a server-side update, and it could arrive on your Pixel Watch soon.

Since Google hasn't made a formal announcement yet, we can't be sure if the rollout is accidental. We've reached out to the company for a comment, and we'll update this post as soon as we have more information.

Once Fall Detection support rolls out to your Pixel Watch, you will see a corresponding setting within the Safety & Emergency section in the watch settings. You'll also find the Fall Detection toggle in the Pixel Watch app on your phone, along with an introductory notification highlighting its functionality.

For the unaware, Fall Detection on the Pixel Watch will detect hard falls and automatically call your emergency contact if the wearer remains motionless after the fall. Sadly, the feature won't be available in all regions. The introductory notification reveals that Fall Detection and international emergency calling "are not available in all areas. International emergency calling features requires Google Pixel Watch with 4G LTE. Fall detection, Emergency SOS, and international emergency calling are dependent upon network connectivity and other factors and may not be reliable for emergency communications or available in all areas or languages."

