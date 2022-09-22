The Pixel Watch might offer a Google Photos watch face integration

At its upcoming hardware announcement event, Google will unveil its flagship Pixel 7 series and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. In the days leading up to the launch leaks and rumors about the upcoming devices have started picking up pace, and we recently learned that the Pixel Watch could be more expensive the recenlty-announced Apple Watch SE 2. Now, a teardown of the latest Google Photos update has revealed that Google’s first smartwatch might come with a new watch face integration with the app.

A teardown of Google Photos v6.8 for Android conducted by the folks at 9to5Google has revealed new strings pointing at a watch face integration, likely for the upcoming Pixel Watch. The strings state that the integration will let users “Select watch face photos,” in the Google Photos app.

The upcoming feature will reportedly let users select multiple photos to use as watch faces and the watch will cycle through the selected images during the course of the day. However, Google Photos will have a maximum limit on the number of photos that can be added as a watch face background.

Although the strings don’t explicitly state that the upcoming Google Photos watch face integration is for the Pixel Watch, the timing suggests that Google could debut the feature with its first smartwatch and extend it to other Wear OS 3 watches in the future. Currently, we don’t know what the UI for this integration would look like. But we expect Google to share more details at its hardware launch event early next month.

It’s worth noting that Google Photos already offers a similar integration with the Galaxy Wearable app, which lets users set a photo as a watch face background on supported Galaxy smartwatches. However, the Galaxy Wearable integration only lets you select one photo at a time.

Via: 9to5Google