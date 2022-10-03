Pixel Watch’s Google Photos watch face shows up early in Play Store listing

We recently learned that Google was prepping a Google Photos watch face integration for Wear OS devices. This new integration will likely debut with the Pixel Watch in a few days. But Google has already updated the Play Store listing of the Google Photos app for Wear OS with screenshots showcasing the new watch face.

The screenshots reveal that the new watch face will show a circular crop of images from your Google Photos library with two configurations for the date and time. In addition, a screenshot of the on-device watch face picker showcases a new ‘Pilot’ watch face and reveals the names of two additional watch faces — ‘Ink’ and ‘Pacific.’ Although the listing doesn’t show how the new Google Photos watch face will work, strings from a recent Google Photos teardown suggest that it might allow users to select multiple images that cycle automatically.

Google Photos (a watch face): pic.twitter.com/T4kaoUy8Pb — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 1, 2022

Along with Google Photos for Wear OS, Google has also updated the Play Store listings for the Google Home and Personal Safety apps for Wear OS. Screenshots shared in the Google Home listing give us another look at the smart home device controls that Google announced at I/O this May. Similarly, screenshots in the Personal Safety app listing show the emergency calling UI on Wear OS devices.

Personal Safety (emergency SOS – also announced at Google I/O) pic.twitter.com/fZX6ku9MLp — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 1, 2022

While the Play Store listings for these Wear OS apps are live already, the updates are not yet available for download on Wear OS 3 devices. This leads us to believe that they will likely debut with the Pixel Watch later this week. At the moment, we’ve not seen any evidence to suggest that these features would be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. But we’ll have to wait until the launch event to know for sure.