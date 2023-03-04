The Pixel Watch is either jumping the gun or feeling a little sluggish as users begin reporting an unfortunate problem.

Several threads have started popping up on Reddit as users report the alarm set on their Pixel Watch has been acting incorrectly (via 9to5Google). As a general estimation, it appears as though the Pixel Watch can be anywhere from one to ten minutes late on sounding the alarm. We've experienced this issue and, in our experience, the Pixel Watch has been consistently late by around six minutes at the most. On the Pixel Watch Reddit page, one user reported setting an alarm during the evening only to have it go off a minute late one day and then two minutes late the next.

Another user reported issues on both sides with their device. Their Pixel Watch alerted them nearly six minutes after the set alarm time while another instance saw it going off four minutes early.

A running trend in a few of the reports on the subreddit appears to be related to setting an alarm before bed and then initiating Bedtime mode. One Redditor reported their watch's alarm has malfunctioned quite a few times to the point that they've resorted to using their phone as a backup alarm. In their case, after setting the alarm and initiating Bedtime mode, the next morning would come and the alarm would not have gone off, however, Bedtime mode would still be active.

It's unclear at the moment what exactly is causing the problem, if it is Bedtime mode or not, considering these issues aren't entirely consistent. The set Pixel Watch alarm can work fine for a week straight before seeming a little rocky after that.

Unfortunately, the reported issues on Reddit stretch back a couple of months and Google has yet to properly recognize the issue. Hopefully, with the March feature drop that is currently in its final beta phase, a fix will be among the additions for the company's first smartwatch. Lastly, the Pixel Watch did finally receive a full rollout of its Fall Detection feature. In the event of a harsh fall, the device will wait 30 seconds before asking the wearer if they are okay and if they require medical attention.

Source: Reddit (alarm malfunction), Reddit (late alarm), Reddit (inconsistent)

Via: 9to5Google