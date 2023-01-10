After rolling out the January 2023 security patches to the Pixel lineup, Google has now released a fresh update for the Pixel Watch. It follows the watch's first OTA update from last month and only brings the latest security patches and bug fixes.

Google notes that the latest update (build number RWD9.220429.073) has started rolling out to Pixel Watch users, and it should arrive on your smartwatch within the next few days. Google is also rolling out a different version (build number RWD9.220429.073.J1) for Pixel Watch users in Japan and Taiwan.

The update brings the latest security patches to the Pixel Watch and one notable bug fix. Here's the full changelog for the update:

Pixel Watch January 2023 update changelog Watch Faces Fix to address 3rd party watch faces turning off after 15 mins with always on display (AOD) enabled.



If you haven't received the update, you can check for it manually by navigating to the System menu in the Settings app on your watch and opening the System updates option. In case it's unavailable, repeatedly tap the Your watch is up to date screen to start downloading the update. Make sure to disable Bluetooth in the Connectivity settings to speed up the process.

Sadly, the January 2023 update for the Pixel Watch does not enable Fall Detection. The feature started appearing for some users following a reset earlier this month, but the option doesn't show up in the Safety and Emergency section after the update. Google could enable it via a server-side update in the coming days. We'll make sure to let you know as soon as it rolls out widely.

Have you received the latest Pixel Watch update? Is the Fall Detection feature available on your smartwatch following the update? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Google Pixel Watch Help