Pixel Watch reportedly misses out on a few Fitbit features

No irregular heart rhythm notifications, automatic exercise tracking, and more

The Pixel Watch is not only the first Wear OS smartwatch from Google, but it’s also the first non-Fitbit smartwatch to offer Fitbit integration. It gives you access to a host of features you’d find on Fitbit smartwatches, like the recently released Sense 2 or Versa 4, making it a great option for existing Fitbit users. However, recent reports suggest that the smartwatch does not get the full suite of fitness tracking features found on other Fitbit smartwatches.

As per ConnectTheWatts (via 9to5Google), the Pixel Watch lacks support for automatic workout tracking, irregular heart rhythm notifications, and a few more features found on Fitbit smartwatches. Comparing the spec sheet of the Pixel Watch with Fitbit smartwatches on the Google Store reveals that the former does not support the Auto Start, Stop, and Pause of exercises and Swim Stroke tracking. However, the Pixel Watch listing on Fitbit’s website and the dedicated Google Store listing state that the watch does indeed offer Automatic exercise tracking.

It’s not immediately clear which listing is accurate, as we haven’t had the chance to put the Pixel Watch through its paces. But we expect Google to share some clarification in the coming days.

Automatic exercise tracking and Swim Stroke tracking aren’t the only features allegedly missing on the Pixel Watch. ConnectTheWatts states that, compared to the latest Fitbit smartwatches, the Pixel Watch also lacks high/low heart rate notifications, irregular heart rhythm notifications, guided breathing, sleep profile support, silent/SmartAwake alarms, and blood oxygen nightly average, range, and trends over time.

Furthermore, the Pixel Watch reportedly doesn’t offer all-day body response tracking and stress management with EDA sensors either. These features are available on the Fitbit Sense 2.

If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and want access to the features mentioned above, you might want to hold off on your Pixel Watch purchase until Google issues a statement. But if the missing features aren’t deal breakers, you can pre-order the Pixel Watch by following the link below.

Source: ConnectTheWatts

Via: 9to5Google