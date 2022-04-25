Pixel Watch leaker reveals more details about Google’s upcoming smartwatch

The person who recently shared live images of the upcoming Google Pixel Watch has revealed some additional details about the smartwatch. In a recent post on Reddit, they have confirmed that one of their friends found the Pixel Watch prototype a few weeks ago at a restaurant in the northwest suburbs of Chicago. But they held onto it, hoping that the people who left it might return to claim it. In addition, the person has revealed the dimensions of the Pixel Watch and shared a new image with the prototype sitting next to a 40mm Apple Watch and a 46mm Galaxy Watch.

As you can see in the attached image, the Pixel Watch prototype looks about the same size as the 46mm Galaxy Watch. However, it has a sleeker design, which makes the Galaxy Watch look quite chunky sitting next to it. The person has further revealed that the Pixel Watch measures about half an inch thick and about one and a half inches in diameter.

When asked about the bezels on the Pixel Watch prototype, the person shared another image that gives us a closer look at the watch. As shown, the Pixel Watch’s bezels look to be about the same size as the bezels on the regular Galaxy Watch 4. Another new image shared in the same thread gives us a closer look at what seems to be the speaker grille and microphone on the Pixel Watch.

In response to a question about the Pixel Watch’s wireless charging capabilities, the person has revealed that Qi wireless chargers detect the watch momentarily. However, they weren’t able to charge the smartwatch using two different Qi chargers and the Power Share feature on the Galaxy Fold 3.

The thread also includes a few other noteworthy tidbits about the Pixel Watch’s construction, including comments about its premium build quality, clicky buttons and crown, and an obligatory banana for scale pic. You can check out all the comments by following the source link below.

Source: Reddit