If you've been looking to get yourself a new smartwatch, the Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 are going to be two great options. The Pixel Watch 2 is currently one of the best smartwatches on the market in 2024, with the Pixel Watch being the previous leader in the segment. Now, both smartwatches are on sale, which means, you can take advantage of the huge savings during these limited-time deals.

Pixel Watch 2

As mentioned before, the Pixel Watch 2 is the best smartwatch you can buy if you're someone that owns an Android smartphone. When it comes to the look, you're getting something that's incredibly sleek, and will work with any look, and match any occasion, thanks to its ability to be dressed up or down.

As far as the sizing, you're looking at a 41mm diameter, with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display that sits in a recycled aluminum housing. With this combination, you get a wearable that's both light and durable. While it does come with an Active band, that's great for all purposes, you can easily swap it out for something more to your liking, as there are plenty Pixel Watch 2 bands available at great prices.

When it comes to the tech, the watch is powered by a Qualcomm 5100 SoC that's paired with 2GB RAM and has 32GB of internal storage. As far as other details, you get a wealth of health and fitness tracking sensors, along with a built-in microphone and speaker for calls, and a large 306mAh battery that will allow the wearable to last up to 24 hours on a single charge.

While this watch is typically priced at $349.99 for the Wi-Fi model and $399.99 for the LTE version, you can now score a great deal that drops the price down to its lowest ever, with a discount that knocks $50 off each model. The Wi-Fi model is available in three colors; Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold, while the LTE variant is available in Matte Black and Polished Silver.

Google Pixel Watch 2 $300 $350 Save $50 You're not going to find a better deal on the Pixel Watch 2, with both the Wi-Fi and LTE models dropping to their lowest prices ever. Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) Pixel Watch 2 (LTE)

Pixel Watch

Despite debuting in 2022, the Pixel Watch still provides great value if you're looking for a sleek smartwatch to pair with your Android smartphone. When it comes to sizing, you're getting the same 41mm diameter as the Pixel Watch 2, along with the same size screen with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color that can reach a maximum brightness of 1000 nits.

As far as materials go, the case is made from stainless steel, with the display being protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Overall, things look nearly identical, but there are some differences, like with its processor, with the Pixel Watch being powered by a Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC and a battery that's slightly smaller, coming in at 294mAh.

As far as other components, you're still getting 2GB RAM and it also has 32GB of internal storage. Again, the watch will come with Active bands, but you'll have the option of styling the watch to your liking with plenty of great Pixel Watch bands being available. The watch also has a variety of sensors that allow it to track health and fitness metrics.

As far as pricing, this is where you're going to be able to get a stellar deal, with the Pixel Watch Wi-Fi model coming at just $199.99, and the LTE version coming in at $249.99. These are some great option if you're purchasing your first smartwatch, or are looking to try something new.