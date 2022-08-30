The Pixel Watch could cost more than the Galaxy Watch 5

While Google showcased the long-awaited Pixel Watch at its I/O developer conference this May, the company did not reveal all the details about the upcoming Wear OS smartwatch. So far, the company has only given us a glimpse of its design and confirmed that it would hit the shelves alongside the Pixel 7 series this fall. But, thanks to various leaks, we already know that the Pixel Watch will feature an Exynos 9110 chipset, a 300mAh battery, LTE connectivity, and a magnetic charging puck with a USB-C connector.

Although we’re still a few weeks away from the official launch, a new report has now revealed the pricing details for the Pixel Watch. According to 9to5Google, sources familiar with the matter say that the LTE variant of the Pixel Watch will be available for $399 in the U.S. This means that the Pixel Watch will be slightly more expensive than the LTE variant of the recently released Galaxy Watch 5, but cheaper than the premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

For the unaware, the Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $330 for the 40mm LTE variant and goes up to $360 for the 44mm LTE variant. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, on the other hand, will set you back $500 for the LTE model.

Given that the Galaxy Watch 5 series comes with the newer Exynos W920 chip, the premium price tag might make the Pixel Watch a tough pill to swallow. But we’ll have to wait till the official announcement to see how things actually pan out. At the moment, we don’t have pricing details for the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant of the Pixel Watch. But it will likely be a bit more affordable than the LTE model.

What do you think of the alleged Pixel Watch pricing? Would you pick it over the Galaxy Watch 5 at this price? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google