I like all kinds of smartwatches. But the Pixel Watch has somehow become my favorite, and I don't really know why.

Smartwatches have evolved a lot over the years, and I've used a couple dozen of them, starting with the original Samsung Galaxy Gear and MotoActv. However, I recently thought about how, when looking over the list of best smartwatches, I've always picked the largest option. I have big wrists, so I figured since I have the space, I should utilize it with a more prominent display so I can have more information displayed at once. Plus, bulkier watches tend to have larger batteries. Not only does a bulkier watch have a more sizable screen, but also generally has a larger battery.

So while my wrists haven't shrunk, my preferences may be shifting to appreciating a smaller watch, largely due to the Google Pixel Watch and its singular size option. Am I a small watch guy now, or is it something more? What changed?

Somehow the Pixel Watch has a hold on me

Because of my line of work, I have the privilege of jumping back and forth between devices. I still love using my TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, but since features keep getting sunset for Wear OS 2 devices in favor of the new Wear OS 3 ones, I generally will cycle between my Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy 5 Pro. I'll occasionally toss the Amazfit Falcon and T-Rex 2 into the mix, mostly when I want long battery life. And the Pixel Watch gives me similar vibes as when I wear my Apple Watch 7, which is the smaller model. (I don't like using the Apple Watch as often, though, because I only have an iPhone SE (2020) for integration, and I'd rather use one of my flagship Android phones.)

It can't just be the size of the Pixel Watch that keeps bringing me back, is it? It's at least a big part of it. I recently finished reviewing the Fitbit Sense 2, and one of the things I liked best about it was how it felt on my wrist. The thin profile and light weight made it easy to forget I was wearing it. Of course, there's the long battery life on Fitbit devices, but that obviously isn't a tick in the pro column for the Pixel Watch.

I think one of the other reasons is the ease of use and my preference for the interface. I was so excited when the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 introduced the world to Wear OS 3, but that quickly faded once I used the watch. My disappointment was less about the new operating system as it was Samsung's implementation. The UI was almost exactly like what we saw on the Tizen-based Galaxy Watch 3, only with some Google flavor mixed in, and the hardware let me down.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch gives me the Wear OS 3 experience I've always wanted. I have long preferred the UI of Wear OS devices over that of Tizen on earlier Samsung smartwatches. I enjoy the card-like, Material You feel in the Pixel Watch's interface much more and the swipe location of the different pages, like notifications and tiles that mimic the best Android smartphones. It also integrates super well with Google services and apps, like what the Apple Watch does with iOS.

I still use the current Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with my Galaxy Z Fold 4, so all possible features can work between the two devices. It works well, but it doesn't keep me returning to it the same way the Pixel Watch does. While my favorite Wear OS 2 watch, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, uses a near-stock interface that offers a similar experience to the newer Wear OS 3, the Pixel Watch is much cleaner. Both interfaces are better than Samsung's Tizen or the UI on its Wear OS watches.

The Pixel Watch isn't perfect, but it's good enough

For its first smartwatch, Google did a great job out of the gate. Is the Pixel Watch perfect? Not even close. But it has nailed down the basics of a solid smartwatch with good health and fitness features, an easy-to-use interface, and solid app support. Then, there's the hardware and boy, does Google win here. There has been plenty of talk about how the Pixel Watch is essentially a round Apple Watch, which isn't a bad thing. The device looks fantastic and feels good to wear. It convinced me there's a lot to like with smaller smartwatches, even if the battery still suffers.

Since its release, Google has already updated the Pixel Watch a few times, which gives me hope that the company is invested in the device itself and the platform for the long term. However, the larger picture will come into better focus once more devices run Wear OS 3. I wish the battery life were better on the Pixel Watch and device switching wasn't such a pain. But until I have choices besides Google and Samsung, I'll keep going back to my Pixel Watch.