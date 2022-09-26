You might not have to wait too long to get your hands on the Pixel Watch

Google will officially showcase the Pixel Watch alongside its flagship Pixel 7 series at a hardware launch event early next month. However, the company is struggling to keep its first smartwatch under wraps until the event. Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen several reports highlighting key details about the Pixel Watch. Now, a new leak has given us a first look at its retail box.

A recent post on Reddit showcases an image of the Pixel Watch retail box reportedly captured at a Target distribution center. As you can see in the attached image, the Pixel Watch will come in a small rectangular box, unlike the retail box for recent smartwatches from Samsung and Apple. It will feature a colorful ‘G’ logo on the front, along with Google Pixel Watch branding, and an image of the smartwatch itself. In addition, the box features “with Fitbit” branding.

Since Google has already confirmed all these details in the past, the retail box itself doesn’t tell us anything new. But given that the image was captured at a distribution center, we believe the Pixel Watch could go on sale shortly after next month’s Made By Google event. In contrast, recent leaks suggest that the Pixel 7 series would go on sale on October 18, twelve days after the official announcement.

If you’re thinking of picking up a Pixel Watch following the announcement next month, you should know that it will reportedly pack an Exynos 9110 chipset, a 300mAh battery, and LTE connectivity. Leaks say Google will offer it in three case colors, Black, Silver, and Gold, with a host of first-party bands and straps. In addition, we’ve learned that the Pixel Watch would retail for $349.99 for the base Bluetooth-only model and $399.99 for the LTE variant.

Will you be ordering a Pixel Watch after Google’s launch event next month? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Reddit