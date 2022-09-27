Google tweaks last week’s Pixel Watch teaser to make its bezel look slimmer

Google shared a teaser showcasing the Pixel Watch’s design last week, giving us our first look at the watch’s unique twist-lock strap mechanism and confirming that it would feature Gorilla Glass protection. In addition, it showcased a couple of cool watch faces that will ship with the Pixel Watch.

While the black background of all the watch faces in the video made it difficult to tell where the display ended and where the bezel began, their diameter suggested that the Pixel Watch would likely have chunky bezels. This caused a huge uproar on social media, with some calling out Google for adopting a dated design on its premium smartwatch. The company seems to have paid attention to the feedback, as it has now uploaded an edited version of the teaser in which the watch faces take up more space, making the bezel look slimmer.

The edited teaser, published on the official Google Taiwan YouTube channel, was first spotted by a Reddit user (via DroidLife). It’s essentially the same video, but features a minor difference in the introduction and a few edited watch faces. As you can see in the attached screenshots, the watch faces in the updated teaser are significantly larger than the ones in the previous video. This makes it seem like the Pixel Watch will have a slimmer bezel.

Interestingly, Google only seems to have edited the frames in which the Pixel Watch is lying flat. The watch faces remain the same size in the frames where the watch is shown at an angle, leading us to believe that the new video could just be a rushed patch job in response to the social media outcry and the Pixel Watch might not have slimmer bezels after all. We’ll have to wait until the official announcement on October 6 to know for sure.

Via: Reddit, DroidLife

Source: Google Taiwan YouTube channel