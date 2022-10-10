The Pixel Watch will receive at least three years of software updates

At its Made by Google event last week, Google finally launched the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. While the company shared most of the important details about the smartwatch during the event, it did not mention software updates. The Pixel Watch product page did not include any related information either, but the company has now finally shared some details.

A new support page for the Pixel Watch reveals that Google will offer at least three years of software updates for the Pixel Watch “from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the U.S.” This means that the Pixel Watch is guaranteed to receive software updates until October 2025.

The support page further adds that software updates for the Pixel Watch will include security enhancements, new features, operating system updates, bug fixes, and more. However, the page does not highlight the frequency of said updates. We’ve reached out to Google for more details, and we’ll update this post as soon as we hear back.

While Google has only promised three years of software updates for the Pixel Watch, the company has confirmed that it will offer at least five years of software updates for its flagship Pixel 7 series. These will likely include monthly security updates, quarterly feature drops, and annual OS upgrades. But we’re not sure if Google will release five Android OS upgrades for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as the company has not updated the support documentation highlighting software update schedules for Pixel phones to include the latest devices.

