New Pixel Watch teaser showcases its unique twist-lock strap mechanism, confirms Gorilla Glass protection

Google will officially announce the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch at a hardware launch event early next month. In the days leading up to the event, the company has started sharing teasers showcasing all the upcoming products. A few days ago, Google shared a video on the Made by Google YouTube channel, giving us a closer look at the new Pixel collection. However, the video only included a short clip of the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. Now, the company has shared a slightly longer video of its first Wear OS smartwatch highlighting its premium design.

The new video, titled The Design of Google Pixel Watch, showcases the smartwatch from all angles. Although we’ve seen several images of the Pixel Watch in the last few months, this is the first time Google has officially shown off its unique twist-lock strap mechanism.

The video also showcases some of the new watch faces that Google will ship with the Pixel Watch. Sadly, all the watch faces included in the video have a black background, so it’s difficult to tell where the watch’s display ends and where the bezel begins. Regardless, the watch’s seamless case design makes it look like it has chunky bezels.

Another interesting tidbit revealed in the video is that the Pixel Watch will feature Gorilla Glass protection. A close-up shot of the case back clearly shows Gorilla Glass branding, but it doesn’t confirm the variety of Gorilla Glass used.

Although the video doesn’t reveal any details about the Pixel Watch’s hardware specifications, recent leaks suggest that the Pixel Watch could pack the Exynos 9110 chipset, a 300mAh battery, and LTE support. We’ve also learned that Google will offer a host of first-party bands and straps for the watch and a wireless charger with a USB-C cable.

What do you think of the Pixel Watch's design? Do you like the seamless case and the proprietary twist-lock strap mechanism?