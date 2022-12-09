The Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch are two of the best Wear OS smartwatches, but which one is worth your money?

The Google Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 5 are among the best smartwatches you can buy in 2022. While they have wildly different designs, they have many things in common. Both watches target Android users and run Wear OS 3.5 out of the box. The Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from Google, offering a minimalist design and deep integration with Fitbit's fitness suite. The Galaxy Watch 5 is the second Wear OS smartwatch from Samsung, and it brings some important upgrades over its predecessor, including a bigger battery, a more durable design, and a more accurate sensor assembly. But which one deserves a place on your wrist? We find out in this head-to-head comparison.

Google Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Watch 5 starts at $279 for the 40mm Bluetooth-only model, while the LTE model will set you back $329. The 44mm Bluetooth and LTE variants are priced at $299 and $349, respectively. Don’t forget to check out the best Galaxy Watch 5 deals for some big savings.

The Pixel Watch comes in only one size — 41mm — and it's priced at $349 for the Bluetooth-only model and goes up to $399 for the LTE model.

Google Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5: Specifications

Google Pixel Watch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Material & sizes 41mm

Stainless Steel Case

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 40mm & 44mm

20mm Sports Band

Armor Aluminum Case Dimensions & weight 40.64 x 40.64 x 12.2mm

32g 40mm: 40.4 x 39.3 x 9.8mm 28.7g

44mm: 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8mm 33.5g

Display 1.2-inch AMOLED display

1,000 nits peak brightness

3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 40mm: 1.2-inch AMOLED display 396 x 396 resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

44mm: 1.4-inch AMOLED display 450 x 450 resolution, 330PPI Sapphire Crystal Glass (1.6x stronger than Galaxy Watch 4 series)

Processor Exynos 9110 dual-core 1.15GHz

10nm

Cortex M33 co-processor Exynos W920 dual-core 1.18GHz

5nm Memory 2GB RAM

32GB storage 1.5GB RAM

16GB storage Battery & charging 294mAh

Fast wireless charging 40mm: 284mAh

44mm: 410mAh

Fast wireless charging (10W) Sensors Compass

Altimeter

Optical heart rate sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Multipurpose electrical sensors compatible with ECG Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Barometer

Ambient Light Sensor

Compass

Optical Heart Rate Sensor

Electrical Heart Sensor (ECG)

BIA (Body Composition Analysis)

Continuous SpO2

Skin Temperature Sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi (2.4GHz)

NFC

GPS

LTE Bluetooth 5.2

Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz & 5GHz)

GPS

NFC

LTE Durability 5ATM

Custom Gorilla Glass 5 IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Waterproof up to 5ATM

MIL-STD-810H certification OS Wear OS 3.5 One UI Watch 4.5 based on Wear OS 3.5 Colors Matte Black, Polished Silver, Champagne Gold Silver, Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Sapphire

Design and display: Unique vs. traditional

Let's start with the looks. The Pixel Watch's design easily stands out from the crowd of round smartwatches. It has a curved glass dome that does a nice job hiding its thick bezels. It only comes in one 41mm size, but you can choose between three colors: Matte Black, Polished Silver, and Champagne Gold. The speaker grille is on the left side, while the right side houses the crown and a button. The watch uses a proprietary band mechanism that Google says is similar to attaching and removing a camera lens. While there are no third-party band options for the Pixel Watch, Google offers an extensive selection of first-party bands.

The design of the Galaxy Watch 5 is largely identical to the Galaxy Watch 4, but there are some small tweaks that improve upon the original design. The most noticeable change is the reshaped curvature on the bottom of the watch, which allows it to make better contact with your wrist. This not only improves the overall fit and comfort of the watch but also improves the accuracy of data collected from the BioActive sensor. Additionally, the cover glass is now made of Sapphire crystal glass, which is 60% more scratch-resistant than the previous model. Overall, these small changes to the design of the Galaxy Watch 5 make it more durable and comfortable than the Galaxy Watch 4. You can pick up the Galaxy Watch 5 in Graphite, Silver, Sapphire, Bora Purple, and Pink Gold colors.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Pixel Watch have similar AMOLED displays with a 450 x 450 resolution, but the Galaxy Watch 5 has a slightly larger 1.4-inch screen on the 44mm model compared to the Pixel Watch's 1.2-inch screen. Both watches offer a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, making them easily legible in sunlight.

Another significant visual difference is that the Pixel Watch has a thick bezel, which gives it a somewhat outdated appearance. The bezel is particularly noticeable when the watch face has a light background, and that might be a turn-off for some consumers who prefer a more modern, minimalist design.

Fitness and health features: Fitbit vs. Samsung Health

The Pixel Watch wants me to check the Fitbit app.

The Pixel Watch's fitness tracking is powered by Fitbit, and it can track over 40 different workout and fitness activities. It also supports continuous heart rate monitoring, ECG, and sleep tracking. While the watch has the necessary hardware for blood oxygen monitoring, this feature is not currently available. One downside of the Pixel Watch is that more advanced features such as a Daily Readiness Score, wellness reports, in-depth sleep tracking analysis, and meditations require a Fitbit Premium subscription, which costs $9.99 per month or $80 per year. However, Google currently offers six months of Fitbit Premium for Pixel Watch users.

The Galaxy Watch 5 has a more comprehensive health and fitness tracking suite through the Samsung Health app. In addition to heart rate tracking, you get advanced sleep monitoring with sleep coaching, blood oxygen level tracking, ECG, blood pressure measurement, and body composition analysis.

Which fitness suite you choose comes down to personal preference, but Samsung Health doesn't lock any additional features behind a paywall as Fitbit does. However, Fitbit Premium does have those extra settings, along with access to workouts and recipes, so it might be worth the subscription.

Hardware: Galaxy Watch 5 has more sensors

The Galaxy Watch 5 has more features than the Pixel Watch. It's powered by a 5nm Exynos W920 chipset, which has two Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.18GHz, paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The Galaxy Watch 5 is also equipped with Samsung's BioActive Sensor chip, which combines an optical heart rate sensor, Electric Heart Signal, and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis sensors to deliver heart rate tracking, blood oxygen level, and stress level readings. In addition, it has a new temperature sensor that can monitor skin temperature at night, although at the time of this writing, this feature isn't available.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch has a 10nm Exynos 9110 chipset featuring dual-core Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.15GHz. It's a four-year-old wearable chip, so it's not as power efficient as the W920. But for what it's worth, the watch has a Cortex-M33 co-processor for ultra-low power tasks. The Pixel Watch offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, more than any Wear OS smartwatch on the market. Sensors on the Pixel Watch include an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical sensor, and a blood oxygen sensor.

Battery life and software: Different versions of Wear OS 3.5

Both smartwatches run the latest Wear OS 3.5 software out of the box. However, the software experiences are quite distinct. The Pixel Watch offers a near-stock Wear OS experience and comes preloaded with the full suite of Google apps, including Wallet, Google Assistant, YouTube Music, Maps, Google Home, and Calendar. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 5 runs a heavily customized One UI for Watch skin with Samsung Pay, Samsung Health, Samsung Gallery, and more. The Galaxy Watch 5 has an additional edge regarding software support since Samsung promised four years of software updates, while Google has only promised three years.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Watch 5 is an improvement over its predecessor, packing a larger 410mAh battery compared to the 361mAh cell of the Galaxy Watch 4. The increased capacity and other efficiency improvements mean the Galaxy Watch 5 easily lasts more than a day on a single charge. It also boasts 10W fast charging, which is a big step up from the Galaxy Watch 4's 5W charging.

On the other hand, the Pixel Watch packs a rather small 294mAh battery that struggles to last a full day. On the flip side, the watch supports fast charging — Google advertises 50% charging in 30 minutes.

Pixel Watch vs Galaxy Watch 5: Which should you buy?

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Pixel Watch are two of the best Wear OS smartwatches on the market. But which one is worth your money? All things considered, we think the Galaxy Watch 5 is the winner here. From offering a more rugged build quality and a bigger display to more powerful internals and a more advanced fitness tracking suite, the Galaxy Watch 5 handily beats the Pixel Watch in most departments.

What seals the deal for the Galaxy Watch 5 is the pricing. At $310, it delivers far more value than the Pixel Watch, which starts at $350 (although you could potentially find a good deal for it). The only area where the Pixel Watch fares better is compatibility, as it offers the full-fat experience with any phone running Android 8.0 and above. The Galaxy Watch 5 also works with any Android phone, but features like ECG and blood pressure monitoring require a Samsung phone.