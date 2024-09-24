Key Takeaways Google has released an update to WearOS 5 for Pixel Watch and Watch 2, providing new features, bug fixes, and better performance.

The update includes improvements like a grid-view app launcher, enhanced camera controls, and Pixel Recorder functionality.

Not all users will receive the update immediately; availability depends on the watch model and carrier. Keep checking for updates.

If you've been looking for a fresh update for your Pixel Watch or Watch 2, you're in luck. Google has now revealed a new patch making its way to your personal timekeepers. It also features some bug fixes, so be sure to give it a download if you found some strange issues with your apps.

Related Google Pixel Watch 2 review: Second time's the charm The Google Pixel Watch 2 fixes the glaring flaws of the first watch and keeps what worked. The price is still perhaps too high, though

As announced in an email by Google, the Pixel Watch and Watch 2 are being updated to WearOS 5. Here are the notes Google supplied for the update:

The September 2024 software update includes an upgrade to WearOS 5, including new features, numerous bug fixes, and performance updates for Pixel Watch users. Additionally, app updates via the Playstore will be available for Pixel Watch 1 and Pixel Watch 2 to obtain the grid-view app launcher, improved Camera controls and the Pixel Recorder functionality.

Google does note that the update won't roll out to everyone right away. Receiving the update wholly depends on the model of watch you have and your carrier. Keep checking for updates and you should get it soon.

​you want to see all the security tweaks, you can do so over on Android Bulletin. And if you're new to WearOS 5 is, check out our peek into what WearOS 5 can do.

If this is the first time you've heard of the Pixel Watch, we've been putting it through its paces over in the XDA labs. For example, we recently compared The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 with the Google Pixel 2, where the Pixel didn't do so well.