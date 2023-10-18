Key Takeaways The Wear OS 4 update for the Pixel Watch brings a host of new features, including the ability to transfer the watch to a new phone without resetting it and a backup and restore feature for seamless data migration.

Improved safety features are included in the update, such as Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info, allowing users to easily access medical information or send it to emergency services if needed.

Enhanced notifications are introduced, featuring smart link recognition for phone numbers and addresses, media preview for images and GIFs, and customization options for text, magnification, and audio balance. This update significantly enhances the user experience on the Pixel Watch.

Google recently launched the Pixel Watch 2 with Wear OS 4, while the original Pixel Watch remained on Wear OS 3.5. That changes today, with the company rolling out the Wear OS 4 update to its first in-house smartwatch. The incoming update brings a number of new features, safety upgrades, bug fixes, performance enhancements, and battery improvements. It will roll out to all compatible devices in phases "over the coming weeks."

One of the major new features in the updated software is the ability to transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. There's also a 'backup and restore' feature that lets users securely back up their data and settings from their old Pixel Watch "so you can easily switch to a new Pixel Watch while keeping all of your data, settings and watch faces in place." This update will also preinstalll the new Google Calendar app on the Pixel Watch, enabling users to get event and task notifications, view 30 days of schedule, and more.

The Wear OS 4 update also brings improved safety features, including Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info. The new features enable users to either keep their most important medical information easily accessible on their watch or send them to emergency services if needed. In addition, there are new customization features, including a faster text-to-speech engine and audio balance to adjust sound intensity between the right and left audio channels. New accessibility features include a bold text option, better magnification, and more.

Finally, the Wear OS 4 update brings enhanced notifications to the 1st-gen Pixel Watch. As part of the deal, notifications will now have smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, enabling users to call, message, or get directions with a simple tap. Notifications are also getting the media preview feature, letting users get a sneak peek into images and GIFs without leaving the notification shade. Overall, the incoming software is a major update for the Pixel Watch, and it should substantially improve the user experience.