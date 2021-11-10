Google isn’t planning another Pixelbook for 2022

Google has always relied on traditional PC manufacturers to sell Chromebooks, but Google has occasionally tried to sell its own Chrome OS hardware too. The company’s first attempt was the 2013 Chromebook Pixel, which was intended more as a development platform than a retail product, which later received hardware updates in 2015. The most recent entry is the 2017 Pixelbook, and even though that laptop is fairly old (and no longer sold), it seems Google has no plans at the moment for a replacement.

Trusted Reviews reports that a Google spokesperson confirmed the company will not release another Pixelbook laptop in 2022 at a Qualcomm press event in London. Chrys Tsolaki, Retail Partner Manager for Chromebooks at Google, told the press, “Next year [2022] there won’t be anything coming. In the future, I don’t know,” after being asked if Google was planning another Pixelbook. However, she didn’t rule out the possibility of another laptop that would arrive beyond 2022. XDA Developers has reached out to Google to independently confirm this detail, but Google did not respond by publishing time.

The original Chromebook Pixel was one of the first Chromebooks with high-end laptop hardware (specifically, a Core i5-3427U, i5-5200U or i7-5500U CPU), and even by the time the first Pixelbook arrived in 2017, high-end Chromebooks were still rare. Now that’s less of an issue, with companies like Asus and Samsung selling models that compete with Windows ultrabooks in the hardware department. For example, the Asus Chromebook CX9 was released earlier this year with up to a Core i7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. Google’s most recent laptop is the 2019 Pixelbook Go, pictured above, which was aimed the mid-range market and didn’t have the best-in-class hardware of Google’s other Chrome OS laptops.

Even though there’s less of a reason now for a true Pixelbook sequel, as other PC manufacturers have started selling their own high-end Chromebooks, there’s no denying the laptop had its fans. The Pixelbook is also approaching its end of its Chrome OS support window — Google says system updates for the Pixelbook will stop after June 2024.