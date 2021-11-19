Pixelworks’ new X7 display processor offers 180Hz refresh rate support and 3D Noise Reduction

Pixelworks, the California-based company that specializes in video and display processing solutions, has announced a brand new display processor for next-gen mobile devices. The new processor succeeds the X5 Pro processor and offers smoother visuals, ultra-low latency, reduced power consumption, and improved noise reduction.

The Pixelworks X7 promises massive improvements to video and image quality on both LCD and OLED panels. It supports refresh rates of up to 180Hz at FHD+ resolution and 144Hz at WQHD+ resolution, enabling Andriod OEMs to offer even smoother visuals. The MotionEngine, which upgrades low frame rates in mobiles games to higher frame rate motion, has also received an upgrade and can now effectively reduce the latency after frame interpolation to the lowest level physically possible. The new processor also promises significantly lower power consumption by offloading processing from the GPU.

“Our X7 processor brings together the industry’s highest quality and most advanced display enhancement features to enable breakthrough, PC-like visual performance for mobile gaming”, said Leo Shen, Sr.VP, GM of Mobile BU, Pixelworks.

Another main highlight of the Pixelworks X7 display processor is 3D Noise Reduction which claims to reduce video distortion and noise resulting from underexposure. The new 3D Noise Reduction tech compensates for the visual noise of 2D images and analyzes each frame for more precise noise reduction.

Pixelworks says the new processor combines the features and optimizations from all previous models, including AI Display Processing, HDR Tone Mapping, Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC), SDR to HDR upscaling, high-efficiency color calibration, DC dimming, and so on.

The Pixelworks X7 processor will arrive in commercial devices in Q1 2022. Pixelworks’ display processors have featured in many flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 9 series, ASUS ROG Phone 5, Lenovo Legion Phone 2, iQOO 7, and more. The company has two lines of processors: the X series, which caters to high-end devices, and the iris series, which provides cost-effective solutions for affordable smartphones.