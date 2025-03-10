Games have become increasingly more expensive in recent years, and if you've just started building your game library, it will cost you a pretty penny to get every title you want. But if you just want to start adding to your library already, then you’ll be happy to know that there is a plethora of free games on the market that are only a few clicks away from being in your library.

There are a few games that will be free on every platform, but there are particular games that are only free (or even available) on specific platforms.

8 AllGamesAtoZ

The best way to find out about free games

AllGamesAtoZ is a website where you can find almost every free game on the market. Unfortunately, you can't download them off the site itself. Instead, the platform acts as a directory and will tell you what games are free at the moment. Then, it will provide you with a link to download and install them on the platform where they are located.

The site is regularly updated to reflect the most current free offerings, ensuring that you never miss out on a new release or limited-time deal. While you can't download the games directly, the convenience of having them all listed in one place makes it easy to explore what’s available and pick the ones that interest you the most.

7 EA app (Origin)

Great free titles