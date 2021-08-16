Where are the best places to buy the Dell XPS 17? Here’s your options

The Dell XPS 17 is one of the best laptops you can buy today, and each model in the past few years has been fantastic. Dell has a few well-known products, but the XPS family is probably the most famous, at least for general consumers. There’s good reason for that too, as the Dell XPS 17, in particular, is incredibly powerful and compact for a laptop with a 17 inch display. If you’re looking to get one, we definitely understand, and if you’re not sure where the best place to buy a Dell XPS 17 is, we’re here to help.

Unlike some other major brands, the Dell XPS 17 can be a bit hard to find at major retailers. However, there are still a couple of places where you can get the latest model (the XPS 17 9710). We’re also including Best Buy if you want somewhere you can actually pick up the laptop at a store.

As a quick refresher, here are the specifications for the latest model of the Dell XPS 17:

Dell XPS 17 Specs Dell XPS 17 Processor Intel Core i5-11400H (up to 4.5GHz, 6-core)

Intel Core i7-11800H (up to 4.8GHz, 8-core)

Intel Core i9-11900H (up to 4.9GHz, 8-core)

Intel Core i9-11980HK (up to 5GHz, 8-core) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (60W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 (70W) RAM 8GB

16GB

32GB

64GB Storage 512GB

1TB

2TB

4TB Display 17-inch, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), InfinityEdge, anti-glare, non-touch, 500 nits

17-inch, Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400), InfinityEdge, anti-glare, touchscreen, 100% Adobe RGB, 94% DCI-P3, 500 nits Audio Quad stereo speakers (two 2W woofers, two 2.5W tweeters) Webcam 2.25mm, 720p HD 30fps camera with IR Biometric authentication Windows Hello IR camera + fingerprint reader Battery 6-cell 97Whr battery Ports 4 Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) ports

SD card reader

3,5mm headphone jack

USB Type-C to Type-A, USB Type-C to HDMI 2.0 adapters included Connectivity Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Platinum Silver exterior + black interior Size (WxDxH) 14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 in (374.45 x 248.05 x 19.05 mm) Weight 4.87 lbs (2.21 kg) (non-touch), 5.34 lbs (2.42 kg) (touch) Starting price $1,599.99

Amazon

Amazon is arguably the go-to destination for almost anything you might want to buy, and the Dell XPS 17 is no exception. You can find this laptop with an Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 60W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050. It’s lacking some configuration options, but this is a stellar machine right out of the gate. The biggest shortcomings of this configuration are probably the RAM and storage, but as a bonus, you can upgrade them yourself on the XPS 17. Plus, this model comes with the Ultra HD+ touchscreen display option, which makes it fantastic for creative work.

The laptop is sold and shipped by Amazon, so you can have confidence in the whole process, including the return policy if you need it. At the time of writing, it’s a few dollars below Dell’s official price, too, so this is probably the best place to buy the XPS 17.

Dell XPS 17 Packing an Intel Core i7-11800H and a 60W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, this model of the Dell XPS 17 is already fantastic for creative work, especially with its 4K display. It also comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, which you can upgrade later. Buy at Amazon

Dell

If you’re specifically looking for the latest generation of the Dell XPS 17, the only other place you can find it right now is straight from Dell. This has some obvious perks — since you’re dealing directly with Dell, you can fully customize it to your liking. You can choose any processor or GPU you want, as well as the amount of RAM and storage. The price of the Dell XPS 17 ranges all the way from $1,599.99 to well over $4,000, so you can tailor all the specs to get the most value for your needs.

If you want something made for you, this is the best place to buy the Dell XPS 17. Dell is also a reputable company, so you don’t have to deal with finicky customer service and there’s plenty of ways to get in touch if you need to.

Dell XPS 17 The Dell XPS 17 is available with up to an Intel Core i9-11980HK processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, making it an incredibly powerful laptop for its size. You can also get it with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. Buy at Dell

Best Buy

Some of us aren’t all that comfortable buying laptops online, and that’s an understandable mentality. If you don’t need the absolute latest and greatest, the previous generation of the Dell XPS 17 is available at Best Buy, with options for in-store pickup. This model comes with an Intel Core i7-10875H, which is already a very powerful CPU. It also includes an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, which is still a powerful graphics card for all kinds of workloads. This one also comes with an Ultra HD+ display, which is incredibly sharp. Additionally, it comes with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, but just like the latest generation, these two aspects are easily upgradeable.

Dell XPS 17 It may not be the latest generation available, but this model of the Dell XPS 17 is still a powerful machine with an intel Core i7-10875H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060. Plus, it has an Ultra HD+ display. Buy at Amazon

Those are all the options we can recommend right now. The Dell XPS 17 9710 is not very widely available at many retailers, but those options should be all you need. If you’re still considering other options, why not check out our list of the best laptops you can find at Best Buy?