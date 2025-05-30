Summer is synonymous with adventure, but the thought of planning an entire trip can often feel tiring. You need to juggle flights, hotel reservations, itineraries, to-do lists, and more within budgets. What if there were a way to centralize every detail, streamline your research, and transform chaotic planning into an organized process? Here is where a versatile productivity tool like Notion comes into play. Let me show you how I leveraged Notion’s flexibility to plan my entire summer trip with minute details.
Create a new Notion page
With a weather widget
While there is no shortage of travel templates in Notion, I prefer to start from scratch. After all, each trip is different, and I like to have control over every detail on my travel page. Let’s start with the basics.
- Launch Notion and click + to create a new page.
- Give it a relevant icon and apply a travel-related wallpaper at the top (like the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, or the Great China, depending on your travel places).
-
Add a neat travel-related quote using the same block and increase its size. Check the final screenshot below for reference.
I have also added a widget to check weather details on my page. Since Notion doesn’t support widgets, I have used a third-party service called Indify to embed a widget. Here’s how.
- Head to Indify and sign up for a new account.
-
Check several widgets and pick weather.
-
Customize it from the following menu. You can change weather location, number of days, preferred units, background color and more. Copy the widget link and head back to your Notion page.
-
Type /embed and paste the link. Check your weather widget in action.