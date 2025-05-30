Summer is synonymous with adventure, but the thought of planning an entire trip can often feel tiring. You need to juggle flights, hotel reservations, itineraries, to-do lists, and more within budgets. What if there were a way to centralize every detail, streamline your research, and transform chaotic planning into an organized process? Here is where a versatile productivity tool like Notion comes into play. Let me show you how I leveraged Notion’s flexibility to plan my entire summer trip with minute details.

Create a new Notion page

With a weather widget

While there is no shortage of travel templates in Notion, I prefer to start from scratch. After all, each trip is different, and I like to have control over every detail on my travel page. Let’s start with the basics.

Launch Notion and click + to create a new page. Give it a relevant icon and apply a travel-related wallpaper at the top (like the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, or the Great China, depending on your travel places). Add a neat travel-related quote using the same block and increase its size. Check the final screenshot below for reference.

I have also added a widget to check weather details on my page. Since Notion doesn’t support widgets, I have used a third-party service called Indify to embed a widget. Here’s how.