We love the classic Diablo series at XDA, so much so that our very own Rich Edmonds added the second entry as part of his classic PC games you can (and should) still play today . Fortunately, it seems the love for the old CRPG hasn't died yet, as people have been working on making a source port for Diablo. They've done some really impressive work with their port, to the point where you can now play the entirety of Diablo 1 from within a browser window.

You can now play Diablo 1 in your browser

This cool feat comes to us via Shane Lynch on X, who shared the feat in a post. The included screenshot shows Shane playing Diablo 1 from the comfort of his Chrome browser. He was even so nice as to write out the link where you can play it to save us from having to re-type it from his screenshot. You can find it here: d07riv.github.io/diabloweb/

So, is it all of Diablo 1 in your browser? Well, yes and no. We say "yes," because it is entirely possible to play through all of Diablo 1 within your browser, complete with an impressive framerate and a functional save system As such, it's definitely something you'll want in another tab for those slow times in the office.

However, those hoping for a free ride will be a little disappointed. The website will only let you play the full game if you feed it the MPQ file located within the game's files. Fortunately, the website contains a link to Good Old Games (GOG) where you can purchase the game for cheap. Once you have a copy, you can grab the MPQ file and play all of Diablo 1 to your heart's content.

If you don't own Diablo 1 and just want to see it running in your browser, select the shareware option. If you're too young to know what that means, the shareware version of a game features a limited demo you can play for free. The developers also allow people to make copies and distribute the game to whoever they like - hence the name "shareware."

The browser version of Diablo 1 was made possible thanks to the DevilutionX app, so if you want to try tinkering with Diablo, that's a good place to start.