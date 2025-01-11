Steam is a popular gaming platform with an excellent collection of games from every genre. However, not all gamers prefer Steam as their gaming medium because of issues with the Steam app or overpriced games on the platform.

Thankfully, there are tons of different games of various genres that you can download and install for free outside of Steam. Here are the 10 best non-Steam games that I love.

Related 8 best free-to-play games on Steam Explore the 10 best free-to-play games on Steam, from action-packed shooters to relaxing adventures

10 League of Legends

The ultimate multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)

Close

League of Legends (LoL) is a popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in which two teams, each made up of five players, go head-to-head in a race to destroy the other team's base. The game offers more than 150 unique champions, each with their own special abilities. This makes every match feel fresh, exciting, and packed with strategic opportunities.

The gameplay relies on both teamwork and individual skills. To succeed, you have to strategically plan your attacks, defend your team, and maintain control of the map. If you enjoy playing MOBA games or strategic multiplayer challenges, League of Legends is for you.

Your changes have been saved League of Legends See at Official Site

9 Valorant

Tactical shooting meets heroic abilities

Close

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter game that combines precise gunplay with hero-based abilities. It is one of the most popular esports right now. In the game, the teams of five players face off in objective-based matches, often involving bomb planting and defusing scenarios like classic Counter-Strike games. I like how Valorant combines traditional shooting mechanics with unique abilities for each agent. The game keeps you hooked with frequent updates, introducing new agents, and a competitive rank system.