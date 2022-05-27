Play Store app listings start showing a new ‘Compatibility for your active devices’ section

Google is reportedly rolling out a new ‘Compatibility for your active devices’ section on app listings on the Play Store, which highlights whether an app is compatible with your active devices or not. This new section is currently available for a handful of users running version 30.6.16-21 of the Play Store app.

According to 9to5Google, the new ‘Compatible for your active devices’ section appears within the ‘About this app’ section on app listings. As shown in the attached screenshots, it can be found right at the bottom of the app info section. A description for the section states that it “shows you whether this app works on your devices. You’ll only see devices that are linked to your Google Account and that have been active in the last 30 days.”

Screenshots: 9to5Google

The new section should list your current phone at the top, followed by any active Wear OS watches and Android/Google TV devices. The section shows Compatibility, Version, Download Size, and Required OS for each active device. It’s worth mentioning that the Required OS section first appeared as ‘Android OS’ within the App info section in February this year. Google has now renamed it and moved it to the new ‘Compatibility for your active devices’ section.

As mentioned earlier, the new ‘Compatibility for your active devices’ section is only available for a handful of users at the moment. It is available on my Galaxy S22 Ultra running Play Store version 30.6.16-21, but not on any of my other devices. This leads us to believe that Google could be rolling it out in a phased manner. However, we have no official confirmation from the company on the matter. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more information.

What do you think of the new ‘Compatibility for your active devices’ section? Do you think it’s a helpful addition for users who have multiple phones, Wear OS smartwatches, and Google/Android TV devices connected to their Google account? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google