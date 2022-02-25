Developers now have until July 2022 to fill out Play Store’s “Data safety” section

In a bid to give Android users deeper insight into how apps collect, share and protect user data, Google announced a new Data safety section in Play Store back in May. Later on, Google detailed what info app developers would need to disclose in the safety section and rolled out a new form in the Google Play Console so developers can disclose the required information. Google’s original plan was to make the safety section available to everyone in February. Now Google says it’s giving developers more time to comply with the change.

Google has updated the support page for the Data safety section to mention that it’s pushing the timeline for the rollout of the feature and other changes. According to the updated timeline, the Data safety section in the Play Store will roll out to everyone in “late April.” Additionally, app developers now have until July 20 to fill out the safety form. If you don’t submit the form by that date or have unresolved issues in your form, you won’t be able to publish new apps or app updates. Finally, the enforcement actions on non-compliant apps will start after July 20, 2022.

Here’s the updated timeline for when various changes related to the Data safety section will come into effect:

Previously, we said that from February 2022, the Data safety section will be available on Google Play to all users. This date has been updated to late April, 2022.

Previously, we said that from April 2022, new app submissions and app updates will be rejected in Play Console if there are unresolved issues with the form. This date has been updated to July 20, 2022.

Previously, we said that from April 2022, Non-compliant apps may face additional enforcement actions in the future. This date has been updated to after July 20, 2022.

App developers can fill out the Data safety form by visiting the App content section in the Google Play Console. Google says even apps that don’t collect any user data must submit the form. In addition, developers will also need to add a privacy policy. For more details, check out Google’s official documentation.

