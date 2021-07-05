Wear OS Play Store receives a fresh UI with a Wear OS 3.0 redesign

At Google I/O 2021, Google detailed its big plan for the Wear OS platform in collaboration with Samsung. Late last month, Samsung gave us a first look at One UI Watch, the company’s latest smartwatch interface based on the unified Wear OS platform. One UI Watch will debut on the upcoming Galaxy Watch, which will be the first device to run on the new platform. While the unified Wear OS will not be making its way to existing smartwatches anytime soon, Google is already preparing the Google Play Store for the new look.

As spotted by Reddit user u/alehel (via 9to5Google), Google is rolling out a fresh UI for the Wear OS Google Play Store, which revamps the interface to align with the upcoming Wear OS 3.0 redesign. The user received the new UI on their Suunto 7 smartwatch and has posted some screenshots showcasing the fresh UI.

With the new UI refresh, the Google Play Store for Wear OS now presents new items on a pill-shaped card. The new layout is compact and makes better use of the screen real estate. It also makes things more readable as cards now have a light gray color scheme — previously, everything was displayed on a pure black background. The search button and other parts of the UI have also been retouched, as you can see in the screenshots above.

So far, this new UI doesn’t seem to be rolling out widely as we haven’t come across similar reports from other Wear OS users. There’s no confirmation when the new Wear OS 3.0 update will be made available to the existing Wear-OS powered smartwatches. Qualcomm has confirmed it’s working with Google to bring the new update to Snapdragon 4100+ and Snapdragon 4100 platforms.