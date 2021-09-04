Play the entire Mass Effect trilogy for only $40 ($20 off) on PS4/5 and Xbox

Mass Effect is one of the most influential (and fun!) sci-fi game series of all time, and most people agree the first three games are the best of the bunch. The original triology was remastered earlier this year and released as a single package, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Now you can get Legendary Edition for $39.99 at several retail stores — a savings of $20 from the usual price.

The Mass Effect games take place in an alternate universe 22nd century, where you play as elite solider Commander Shepard as he helps fight against the ‘Reaper’ synthetic starships. It’s not just another space shooter game though, as there are RPG elements and a lot of dialogue. The new Legendary Edition version includes visual updates, combat that feels more like the later Mass Effect games, improved aim assist, more frequent auto-saving, and other quality-of-life improvements.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition for the PlayStation 4 has an 86/100 on Metacritic, while the Xbox version has a score of 90/100. The games are forwards-compatible with the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, but for the moment, there are no plans for updates that take full advantage of newer console hardware.