You can now play World of Warcraft on your Windows 10 on ARM device

While Windows 10 on ARM devices like the Microsoft Surface Pro X aren’t particularly great for gaming, you can still enjoy a couple of eSports titles on such devices. Over the last few years, several games have received support for Windows 10 on ARM devices, including popular titles like League of Legends, DOTA 2, Starcraft 2, CS: GO, and more. Now, Blizzard has announced that it is also adding Windows 10 on ARM support to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

If you have a Windows 10 on ARM device, you can now test World of Warcraft on it by downloading the latest build of the Chains of Domination Public Test Realm (PTR). To join the PTR, you’ll first need to create a new PTR account. To do so, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Log in to Blizzard Account Management by following this link.

Select the “Games and Subscriptions” option.

Select “Create PTR Account” in the “Starter Editions & Public Test Regions” section.

Click the “Create Account” button.

After creating a new PTR account, you’ll have to join the PTR on the Battle.net app. Follow these steps to join the Chains of Domination PTR:

In the Battle.net app select “World of Warcraft” in your Games list.

In the menu above the “Play” button, chain your Region/Account to Public Test Realm.

Click on “Install” to install the PTR client.

Click on “Play” to log in to the Public Test Realme, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Once you’re logged in, you can either create a new test character or copy over a character from your live account using the “Copy Character” button. Do note that you may encounter unexpected issues since this is an early release. In case you do, make sure you leave your feedback in the announcement thread on Blizzard’s forum.