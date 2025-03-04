There are plenty of console-exclusive games over the years that have essentially been lost to time, in that the only way to play them is via unofficial emulators. While there are countless emulators out there capable of providing the same experience as you would have had in the past with your favorite titles, nothing quite beats a native port. Thanks to some incredibly talented developers, the XenonRecomp project makes it possible to port Xbox 360 games to your PC or Steam Deck to play them natively (so, without emulation), and Sonic Unleashed is already available to try out.

The only "downside" of this project (which isn't so much a downside but is rather just a reality) is that most people won't be able to do this themselves. While you certainly can run XenonDecomp on your favorite Xbox 360 games, there's a lot more work than just running it and calling it a day, as the game won't necessarily compile right away.

XenonDecomp makes it possible to run native Xbox 360 games on your PC or Steam Deck

In the above video from Modern Vintage Gamer, he shows off Sonic Unleashed running natively on an x86 platform. You need to supply your own assets for the game to run, taken from an official copy of the game, and the official instructions require you to use an Xbox to dump those assets. The game comes with mods to increase the resolution, add widescreen support, and increase the FPS, so that you can get a true PC experience rather than an experience of a game that feels like it's ripped straight from 2008.

With Sonic Unleashed, it's more or less a template to show how XenonRecomp can be used to take those games and make them playable. It comes with a Flatpak installer so that you can use it on the Steam Deck, and the instructions on how to play it are pretty comprehensive. For what it's worth, the game apparently runs exceptionally well on the Steam Deck thanks to the fact that it's running native, given that it can be tough to emulate the Xbox 360 or the PlayStation 3 version of the game.

As for how this feat of engineering works, the developers behind XenonRecomp take the instructions intended for the Xbox 360's CPU and directly convert them to C++, which can then be recompiled for the target platform in a process known as static compilation. There's a lot of other stuff going on here too in order to find technological equivalents to the Xbox 360's PowerPC architecture that can transition well to x86, but it's expected that variations between games will likely require support to be added by the developers to handle different jump table patterns.

To be clear, even if you fancy yourself a C++ aficionado but don't know much about the Xbox 360, then you might still struggle to get a working game out of this tool. You'll also need to understand core concepts of how the Xbox 360 works, like memory management and jump tables, along with other concepts intrinsic to the Xbox 360. XenonRecomp essentially gives a starting point for developers to work with in order to compile a game natively for x86, rather than doing all of the work required to get it up and running, which has happened in the past with games like Super Mario 64.

This project was inspired by N64: Recompiled, which uses the same methods to create C code of Nintendo 64 games so that developers can reimplement them for native compilation. There's a lot of manual work involved in that project too when recompiling games, but it's a massive step forward for game preservation and even breathing new life into older titles. It's significantly better than emulation, and an exciting project to keep tabs on as it improves over time.