PlayStation 4 jailbreak for firmware 9.00 released

The PlayStation 4 is Sony’s last-generation console, but there’s still a lot of development interest. There are obviously emulators currently in the works, and consumers who wanted to use homebrew on their PlayStation 4 were able to do so — but only on firmware 7.55. Now a new jailbreak has been released for firmware 9.00, with the latest firmware being 9.03.

9.00 is up. Again, grats to ChendoChap, fast work and great exploit (and @sleirsgoevy for webkit)https://t.co/9OyNNNxIN2 — Specter (@SpecterDev) December 13, 2021

This PlayStation 4 jailbreak (via Wololo) does not work for firmware 9.03, and the bug was found by looking at the differences between the kernel in firmware 9.00 and firmware 9.03. This exploit, dubbed “pOOBs4”, was developed by SpecterDev, Chendochap, and Znullptr, with special thanks also given to sleirsgoevy and theflow0. Executing the exploit requires a USB stick and access to an HTML file through the PS4 browser, either locally hosted or hosted on a website. Znullptr has also mentioned that the kernel exploit even affects the PlayStation 5, though the exploit is not ready or being released as the lead developer does not have a PlayStation 5.

Alright, was just a joke about caturday.

The exploit is legit, and as a bonus:

The kernel exploit affects Playstation5 as well!

(no, ps5 is not ready or being released, the lead developer does not currently have a ps5 console) — Z (@Znullptr) December 13, 2021

Once the jailbreak is executed you can run Mira, a CFW and homebrew enabler for the PlayStation 4. If you want to learn how to set it up on your PlayStation 4, be sure to check out the official GitHub repository for more information. The exploit doesn’t work on firmware 9.03, though if you buy a sealed PlayStation 4 now, it will almost certainly be running firmware version 9.00 or older. It’s possible that firmware 7.55 users will be encouraged to upgrade, though we suggest holding off for now until the dust settles to ensure that there aren’t any regressions. The exploit has been documented to work on firmware as old as 5.05 as well, so it’s worth waiting for that reason too in order to see what happens next if you’re on firmware below 9.00.