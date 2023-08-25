Sony is now offering three different TV bundles that all include a PlayStation 5 and phenomenal discounts. The brand offers a range of different TV options but for these bundles, it has included its most popular TVs like the X90L, X93L, and A80L series models. Each model provides a little something different, with the X90L series using LED technology and the X93L making use of Mini LED. The A80L series takes things to another level with OLED, providing the best picture with vibrant colors and deep black levels.

While there's a lot that can be said about these TVs, no matter which TV model you choose, you're going to be getting excellent picture quality and can save up to $1050. What's great about these bundles is they are being offered in different sizes, with each model starting out at 55 inches and going all the way up to 85 inches in size. Of course, there's a lot to consider here, with some of the models being more pricey than others, but luckily, it looks like there's something for everyone with this sale, knocking up to $1050 off for a limited time.

So if you've been thinking about upgrading your current TV or needing something new, these bundles are going to be a great option if you want to go with Sony. The brand has consistently been producing some of the best TVs on the market, and now, you can take one home and also get a PlayStation 5, while saving big on these bundle deals.