Buying a PlayStation 5 isn’t going to get easier anytime soon

Time to get the Xbox Game Pass

Sony’s latest game console, the PlayStation 5, has been in high demand ever since its launch. The console isn’t readily available in many regions, and the occasional restocks sell out in mere seconds. Although we expected Sony to ramp up the production to meet the overwhelming demand, it now seems like buying a PlayStation 5 won’t get easier anytime soon.

According to a recent Bloomberg report, Sony has reduced its PlayStation 5 production for this fiscal year due to supply constraints and logistics issues. Sources familiar with the matter have told the publication that Sony has cut the production from 16 million units to 15 million units. Sony’s CFO, Hiroki Totoki, reportedly told investors that logistics issues and parts shortages have grown more severe in the last few months, and PlayStation 5 sales have taken a significant hit.

In Q3 2021, PlayStation 5 sales were weaker than Sony’s expectations. Although the PlayStation 5 was Sony’s fastest console to reach 10 million sales, it has now fallen behind the sales pace of its predecessor. Sony is yet to release an official statement on the matter, so we can’t be sure if PS5 availability will improve in time for the upcoming holiday season.

If you haven’t got your hands on a PlayStation 5 so far, we’d recommend checking out other options. For instance, if you have a gaming PC, we recommend getting the Xbox Game Pass. The subscription service is currently available for just $1 in the US, India, and a few other regions, which is an insane deal considering it gives you Day One access to games like Forza Horizon 5, along with other popular titles like Minecraft: Java and Bedrock Editions, Unpacking, Football Manager 2022, and more. For more information about the Xbox Game Pass deal, check out our previous coverage. If you’d like to try out the included games, you can get the deal by following the link below.