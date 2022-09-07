Latest PlayStation 5 update brings 1440p support and a host of new features

A day after unveiling the PlayStation 5 Gray Camouflage collection, Sony has started rolling out a new software update for the console with several new features. The update includes 1440p HDMI output support, a new Gamelists feature, the ability to search YouTube using voice commands, and more.

A post on the PlayStation Blog highlights that the latest software release unlocks 1440p video output on the PlayStation 5. This means that gamers should now be able to enjoy games in 1440p resolution on 1440p/60Hz and 1440p/120Hz gaming monitors and TVs. However, the new 1440p output option doesn’t get variable refresh rate (VRR) support, which might result in screen tearing and other issues.

In addition, the latest PlayStation 5 software update brings support for Gamelists to help gamers organize their game library. The feature will let you create up to 15 Gamelists with up to 100 games each. Furthermore, the update brings the ability to request a Share Screen from fellow party members, easily view new friends’ profiles, and receive a notification to easily join a friend’s game from a party chat. But that’s not all.

The PlayStation 5 software update also includes support for voice commands in YouTube Search, allowing users to look up videos on the platform using just their voice. However, the feature is currently available as a preview for PlayStation 5 users in the U.S. and U.K. only.

Sony has also shared details about some new features coming to the PS App for iOS and Android, including the ability to launch a PS Remote Play session through the app and request a Share Screen. These features will roll out to the PS App later this month.

Have you received the latest software update on your PlayStation 5? Did you face any issues due to the lack of VRR support in the new 1440p output mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: PlayStation Blog